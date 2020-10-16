NFL Week 6 picks: Steelers edge Browns; Packers beat Bucs

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 55-21-1 (.724).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-4 (.714); season 45-32 (.584). Chargers, Seattle, New Orleans and Las Vegas have the week off. Times are Pacific.
Ravens (4-1) at Eagles (1-3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 71/2. O/U: 471/2.
The Eagles can’t protect Carson Wentz and they struggle to run the ball reliably. That’s not good news against the blitzing, run-stuffing Ravens. Baltimore will win this by keeping it on the ground.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Eagles 14
Browns (4-1) at Steelers (4-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Steelers by 31/2. O/U: 51.
This could be the game of the week. Still, Ben Roethlisberger owns Ohio, and the vastly improved Browns need to prove they can knock off a division bully on the road.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Browns 23
Texans (1-4) at Titans (4-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Titans by 4. O/U: 54.
The Titans are looking increasingly elite, whether Derrick Henry gets going or not. Ryan Tannehill is more efficient than almost every quarterback in the league. Blowout? Well, it’s a division game.
Prediction: Titans 34, Texans 21
Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Patriots by 91/2. O/U: 45.
The Patriots are getting Cam Newton back, and they can roll up a lot of yards on the ground too. Not a lot of bright spots for the Broncos, but they are able to rush the passer.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Broncos 17
Bears (4-1) at Panthers (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Panthers by 11/2. O/U: 441/2.
Big test for Teddy Bridgewater against a smothering defense. He has looked sharp and accurate. Even without Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers might be able to get traction on the ground.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Bears 21
Bengals (1-3-1) at Colts (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Colts by 8. O/U: 461/2.
Philip Rivers is making a lot of mistakes, so the Colts can’t put the game on his shoulders. The Bengals’ pass defense can give people problems. Could be a big win for Joe Burrow.
Prediction: Bengals 23, Colts 21
Lions (1-3) at Jaguars (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 541/2.
Quarterbacks tend to carve up that Jacksonville pass defense, so what do you think Matthew Stafford is going to do? With Kenny Golladay back, the Lions will have an extra edge.
Prediction: Lions 28, Jaguars 24
Falcons (0-5) at Vikings (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Vikings by 31/2. O/U: 55.
The Vikings came oh-so-close at Seattle and showed some explosiveness they had been lacking. Now, they’re facing a horrible defense and they’re at home, so they should be able to close this out.
Prediction: Vikings 31, Falcons 28
Washington (1-4) at New York Giants (0-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Giants by 21/2. O/U: 43.
As stirring as Alex Smith’s comeback was, Washington just cannot protect its quarterback. The Giants aren’t great in that department, either, so the sacks should stack up in this one.
Prediction: Giants 21, Washington 17
New York Jets (0-5) at Miami (2-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Dolphins by 91/2. O/U: 47.
The Jets are terrible, and they’re going to be hard pressed to shut down Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been scorching. The Dolphins embarrassed the 49ers last week, and they’ll do the same to the Jets.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jets 17
Packers (4-0) at Buccaneers (3-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Packers by 1. O/U: 551/2.
This isn’t a bad matchup for the Buccaneers, but they’re really going to miss Vita Vea from the middle of the defensive front. Aaron Jones could be particularly effective for the Packers.
Prediction: Packers 24, Buccaneers 22
Rams (4-1) at 49ers (2-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 511/2.
An avalanche of injuries has the 49ers limping into this one. Even though the Rams have been sporadic on offense, when they’re good they’re very good. On defense, Aaron Donald will feast.
Prediction: Rams 35, 49ers 21
Chiefs (4-1) at Bills (4-1)
Monday, 2 p.m.
TV: Channel 11, NFL Network.
Line: 31/2. O/U: 571/2.
Both teams badly need a strong bounce-back performance after soul-crushing losses. The bet here is that Patrick
Mahomes gets the Chiefs back on track and picks up a narrow win on the road.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Cardinals (3-2) at Cowboys (2-3)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Cardinals by 11/2. O/U: 55.
The disappointment of losing Dak Prescott could lead to a rally by Dallas, but it is operating with too many missing pieces. The Cardinals lost their early-season steam but get a second wind.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Cowboys 24