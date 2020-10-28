‘Blue Heaven’: Collector’s book celebrates Dodgers’ World Series triumph

It’s been a 32-year wait for Dodgers fans. So many close calls. So many disappointments. And let’s not talk about the World Series against those cheating Houston Astros. But those are all distant memories now that the Dodgers have won the 2020 World Series.

No doubt it was the strangest of years, with a late start and a 60-game season. No doubt it had the craziest of moments, with highlight-reel catches and heart-crushing losses. No doubt, either, that it was a hard-earned championship.

After the wild-card round, the Dodgers never played again at Dodger Stadium. The division series, league championship series and World Series were all contested at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In an attempt to feign normalcy, a limited number of fans were allowed to watch — and thousands of loyal Dodgers fans made it a second home.

So how do you capture so many memories, so many moments? We’ve made it easy with our book “Blue Heaven,” a look back at the Dodgers year through the eyes of the award-winning reporters and photographers of the Los Angeles Times.

A look at some of the outstanding work from Los Angeles Times photographers featured in the “Blue Heaven” commemorative book. (Los Angeles Times)

The 160-page hardcover book, which sells for $39.95, is now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled to begin on Dec. 4. And if you go to the L.A. Times online shop, you can get $10 off that price for a limited time.

Also in the store is “Return to Glory” the story of the Lakers 2019-2020 championship season.