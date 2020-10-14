‘Return to Glory’: A collector’s book about the Lakers’ 17th title run

The Lakers’ 2019-20 season opened with a new lineup alongside superstar LeBron James that featured All-Star forward Anthony Davis and brought with it lofty expectations.

Things changed fast, yet the Lakers’ mission stayed the same — win the franchise’s 17th NBA championship.

An international incident while playing preseason games in China, the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and a global pandemic led to a historic season that ended with the team winning that 17th title under the unusual circumstances at a quarantined setting on the Disney World sports campus in Orlando, Fla.

The players stood unified in not only their fight for a championship but battles for social justice, including combatting systemic racism and police brutality as well as supporting voting rights.

The entire story of the Lakers’ historic 2019-20 season has been chronicled through stories, columns and photography in “Return to Glory” by the award-winning staff of the Los Angeles Times.

The 160-page hardcover book, which sells for $29.95, is now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled to begin Dec. 3.

The book is available through Oct. 28 for $10 off through the L.A. Times’ online shop, which also features other Lakers championship memorabilia.

Note: Book cover not finalized.