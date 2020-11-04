Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Pac-12 football: California player tests positive for the coronavirus, game in jeopardy

California players celebrate during a break in the third quarter against Oregon State.
California players celebrate during a break in the third quarter against Oregon State in Berkeley on Oct. 19.
(John Hefti / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
BERKELEY — 

California’s season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test Wednesday on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a “significant“ number of players needing contact tracing.

Wilcox said that Cal’s athletic department was in contact with Washington officials Wednesday night about the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PST kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

“If it is feasible for us to play we are going to play the game,“ Wilcox said on a Zoom call. “Are there hurdles? There are hurdles, yes. With the players in question the game is in jeopardy. If we have the bodies available to play the game we will play the game. Several people are being held out and that’s a legitimate threat to the game.”

Wednesday’s practice was limited and some team drills were not doable based on the number of players held out. Wilcox wouldn’t specify how many players were sidelined. The player with a positive COVID-19 test is asymptomatic.

