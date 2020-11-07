Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse euthanized at Kenneland during second day of Breeders’ Cup

Horses break from the start of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 7, 2020.
Horses break from the start of the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. — 

Keeneland Race Course said thoroughbred Absolutely Aiden was euthanized following an injury suffered in a chain-reaction incident that toppled several riders Saturday on the second day of the Breeders’ Cup world championships.

The 4-year-old colt went down about 200 yards short of the finish in the $150,000 Lafayette Stakes, throwing rider Chris Landeros and unseating Tyler Gaffalione aboard Dinar and David Cohen from Strike That.

Dinar and Strike That were able to walk off the track, but Absolutely Aiden was taken off in a van. Veterinarians determined that he suffered a disarticulation of his left front fetlock, a separation of two bones at their joint. He was euthanized given the extent of the injury.

Keeneland said all three jockeys were evaluated and released, with Gaffalione cleared to race the rest of the day.

