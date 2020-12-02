Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
A look back at the life of Rafer Johnson

Rafer Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist and standout athlete at UCLA, died Wednesday at 86.

Here’s a look back at The Times’ coverage of an eventful life, during which Johnson broke racial barriers, played an unexpected role in the international relations of the Cold War and immersed himself in the turbulent politics of the 1960s.
