A look back at the life of Rafer Johnson
Here’s a look back at The Times’ coverage of an eventful life, during which Johnson broke racial barriers, played an unexpected role in the international relations of the Cold War and immersed himself in the turbulent politics of the 1960s.
Rafer Johnson’s legacy was interwoven with Los Angeles’ history, beginning with his performances as a world-class athlete at UCLA.
Outside the modest Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles’ most unassuming sports legend hangs a flag.
Rafer Johnson, an L.A. hero who won the Olympic decathlon gold medal in 1960 and has been recognized for his humility, service and sportsmanship, will be honored with a new exhibit opening April 29 at the LA84 Foundation in Los Angeles.
Past met present on Monday, when Rafer Johnson carried the Olympic torch into a party that celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening ceremony of the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
The 1984 Olympics had Rafer Johnson to light the way
The champion who lit the L.A. torch in 1984 and is starting it toward Atlanta today tells how politics fades when competition has a face.
A Link Between Past, Present : Olympic Festival: Decathletes Dan O’Brien and Rafer Johnson discover common ground while fielding questions.
You can’t blame Dan O’Brien or Rafer Johnson for being bothered by some of the questions they’re being asked at the U.S.
Rafer Johnson, the former UCLA athlete who won the Olympic decathlon in 1960 and 24 years later lit the Olympic torch at the Los Angeles Summer Games, tonight will receive the NCAA’s Theodore Roosevelt Award.
The names Rafer Johnson and C.K. Yang are practically synonymous in track and field.