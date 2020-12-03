NBA City Edition jerseys ranked from dorkiest to coolest

We could all use some fun these days. It’s still 2020, right?

You know what’s usually a lot fun? The NBA’s City Edition uniforms.

Also super fun — ranking things!

Somehow, 2020 has not taken either of those things away from us.

All of the league’s teams, except for the New York Knicks, have revealed their City Edition uniforms ahead of the start of the season later this month.

Some of the jerseys are more fun than others. Some are cooler than others. Some are definitely better looking than others. While it’s not nice to judge people by such standards, jerseys don’t have feelings.

So let’s rank them based on how cool they look and how fun they’d be to wear, rather than the inspiration behind the designs or anything like that.

One more thing — all of the jerseys were created by talented people. This is all meant to be in good fun and not to offend anyone.

All good? Great, because these shirts aren’t going to rank themselves ...