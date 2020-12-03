NBA City Edition jerseys ranked from dorkiest to coolest

We could all use some fun these days. It’s still 2020, right?
You know what’s usually a lot fun? The NBA’s City Edition uniforms.
Also super fun — ranking things!
Somehow, 2020 has not taken either of those things away from us.
All of the league’s teams, except for the New York Knicks, have revealed their City Edition uniforms ahead of the start of the season later this month.
The Clippers announced the release of new City Edition uniforms by artist Mister Cartoon, who will also provide instruction through “Make Your Mark” Zoom classes.
Some of the jerseys are more fun than others. Some are cooler than others. Some are definitely better looking than others. While it’s not nice to judge people by such standards, jerseys don’t have feelings.
So let’s rank them based on how cool they look and how fun they’d be to wear, rather than the inspiration behind the designs or anything like that.
One more thing — all of the jerseys were created by talented people. This is all meant to be in good fun and not to offend anyone.
All good? Great, because these shirts aren’t going to rank themselves ...
The outcasts
Pretty sure the Suns didn’t want to conjure memories of Atari’s Super Breakout. Or that the Heat wanted something even Don Johnson wouldn’t have wanted to wear on the set of “Miami Vice.” But that’s what ended up happening, and that’s why only super fans will want to be seen with this group.
29. Phoenix Suns
HOTTEST IN THE GAME— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @Suns Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/P20l79ie2d
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/ma4ZkPivbv
28. Oklahoma City Thunder
CREATED FOR OKLAHOMA— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @okcthunder Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/pPbNESei6R
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/nKglKTpQHc
27. Miami Heat
FIT FOR THE FUTURE— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @MiamiHEAT Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/llhFfGxzC6
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/orKDuzm8op
26. Charlotte Hornets
BUZZ CITY MINTED— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @hornets Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️️ https://t.co/KkHnBT870H
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/9tXrcgAICo
No social life
These jerseys are not embarrassments. But they are definitely not fun. (The Hawks get bonus points for using “MLK” in place of the team name or cute nickname.)
25. Detroit Pistons
TOUGH TOGETHER— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @DetroitPistons Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/phzcO2COLq
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/toOoGAzhZC
24. Boston Celtics
TRADITION REFINED— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @celtics Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️️ https://t.co/PhftIeXGyg
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/NfYScyPSWa
23. Houston Rockets
THE COLORS OF LOYALTY— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @HoustonRockets Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/X8ur4FyMhM
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/ImCVYWewRQ
22. Indiana Pacers
TRADITION RUNS DEEP— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @Pacers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/zYFnCOf4LM
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/vReUvKmjEi
21. Atlanta Hawks
THE SOUTH HAS SOMETHING TO SAY— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @ATLHawks Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/6vdcKkvlNi
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/Oa319gIgim
The fun bunch
This is a group that is ready to party. They might be a bit unrefined and over the top, but a good time is all but guaranteed.
The one sophisticated exception within this category is the Pelicans uniform. But, hey, every party needs a snob standing back and judging everyone, right?
20. Philadelphia 76ers
LIBERTY AT THE SHORES— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @sixers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/VSRjPUhTSl
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/N0nWGxNW7R
19. Orlando Magic
MAGIC ANTHEM— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @OrlandoMagic Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/3O4oseIYOt
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/N13C87kuZL
18. New Orleans Pelicans
NOLA STRONG— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @PelicansNBA Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️️ https://t.co/vn0oZgfgtX
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/dQYQSkuxkT
17. Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND AMPLIFIED— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @cavs Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/v6ydAZgUZ0
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/yWVS6zYUSr
16. San Antonio Spurs
COURAGE AND CELEBRATION— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @spurs Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/HHLA9AZjgD
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/T8WGGZuvwK
15. Memphis Grizzlies
GRIT, GRIND & GROOVE— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @memgrizz Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/4uL0BbdxZ3
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/fBlEqPNHna
14. Portland Trail Blazers
OREGON ORIGINS— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @trailblazers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/tMSptYT1bl
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/3Op33EwD6h
The cool crowd
These jerseys might not be super fun, but they look gooooooood. They definitely sit with the popular crowd at lunch.
13. Sacramento Kings
THE LOYAL LEGION— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @SacramentoKings Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/P17r6Bt2lt
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/s9KEl46BXN
12. Lakers
LEGACY OF LAKER LORE— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @Lakers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/wNDEuOpuS1
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/Cabyf6Cjzh
11. Minnesota Timberwolves
THE NORTH STAR THAT GUIDES AND UNITES— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @Timberwolves Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/aHpUFKDIeI
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/WVdFyzx54I
10. Milwaukee Bucks
GREAT LAKES OF UNITY— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @Bucks Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/9iZWWXqRA1
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/LzseLnDsG0
9. Golden State Warriors
BELIEVE IN THE BAY— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @warriors Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/mof4I8Byc6
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/GrFFwmBfnS
Trendsetters
No labels apply to these free-thinkers. Just sit back and enjoy their company.
8. Washington Wizards
CAPITAL STANDARDS— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @WashWizards Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️️ https://t.co/dPXPrp1XNF
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/FAYsRU7fg3
7. Clippers
THE ART OF THE GRIND— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @LAClippers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/JLSXXgRW8E
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/gjkoGKO8ge
6. Dallas Mavericks
MYTHICAL MOVEMENT— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @dallasmavs Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/N4oOkRCo9T
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/1jMNWxeaWl
5. Denver Nuggets
DENVER SUNSET— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @nuggets Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/7mnAhtXYVM
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/FZUHDti4Yj
4. Utah Jazz
NATURALLY GIFTED— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @utahjazz Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️️ https://t.co/m2ldzIsV6L
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/nWezqAJmx3
Head of the class
Here we are with the coolest of the cool and the funnest of the fun. Really tough to decide between these sleek, clever designs. The Raptors’ gold trim is fantastic. The Nets’ tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat is almost perfect. But the Bulls earn the crown with a spectacular jersey that uses a sweet font reminiscent of the old school “CBS Special Presentation” intro. Well done.
3. Toronto Raptors
ROAM THE NORTH@Raptors City Edition jerseys are launching in March 2021. Shop the rest of the Raptors City Edition Collection today ➡️ https://t.co/NyoY8DuBlr— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/f5iIlW1NSy
2. Brooklyn Nets
CROWN COUNTY— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @BrooklynNets Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/5fjYcvlF92
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/3UAOM3R7Q9
1. Chicago Bulls
TOUCH THE CLOUDS— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020
Get your @chicagobulls Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/1jTHLdJHhu
🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/HC0pP9eBaC