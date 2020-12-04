NFL week 13 picks: Titans edge Browns; Rams beat Cardinals; Charges lose

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 119-57-1 (.676).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 93-79-5 (.541).
Off: Carolina, Tampa Bay. Times are Pacific.
Colts (7-4) at Texans (4-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Colts by 31/2. O/U: 51.
Deshaun Watson has played well lately, but losing receiver Will Fuller is a killer. The Colts are coming off a blowout loss at home to Tennessee and need to rebound strong. Indy’s defense is solid.
Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 18
Bengals (2-8-1) at Dolphins (7-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Dolphins by 111/2. O/U: 421/2.
Losing Joe Burrow should have been the bottom piece pulled from the Bengals’ Jenga pile, although they played hard against the Giants. Still, Ryan Fitzpatrick will direct the Dolphins to a win.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bengals 13
Jaguars (1-10) at Vikings (5-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Vikings by 10. O/U: 52.
Despite record, the Jaguars have played some teams tough. The Vikings have come around, however, and have won four of five. They should handle business before heading to Tampa next week.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Jaguars 21
Raiders (6-5) at Jets (0-11)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Raiders by 81/2. O/U: 47.
The Jets are cemented at bottom of NFL, and the Raiders need to bounce back after a humiliating performance against the Falcons. Beware, though, because the Jets have gotten a little bit healthy.
Prediction: Raiders 31, Jets 20
Browns (8-3) at Titans (8-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Titans by 51/2. O/U: 54.
Both can run the ball, and both defenses give up plenty of yards. The Titans get the edge because Ryan Tannehill is more efficient than Baker Mayfield, and Derrick Henry tops Nick Chubb.
Prediction: Titans 31, Browns 27
Saints (9-2) at Falcons (4-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 451/2.
The Falcons had their chance when they faced Taysom Hill the first time, but now the Saints quarterback has gathered steam. The Saints can stop the run and pressure the passer. That’s enough.
Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 21
Lions (4-7) at Bears (5-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 441/2.
Mitchell Trubisky would love to play the Lions every week, because he routinely performs well against them. Detroit’s offense limps into this, and it’s going against a disruptive/stingy Bears defense.
Predictions: 23, Lions 17
Rams (7-4) at Cardinals (6-5)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 481/2.
The Rams are 6-0 against Arizona under coach Sean McVay and should bounce back after a horrible outing against San Francisco. Rams are going to make a concerted effort to run, and it will work.
Prediction: Rams 35, Cardinals 20
Giants (4-7) at Seahawks (8-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Seahawks by 10. O/U: 47.
The Giants play everyone pretty tough and have been within one score in the fourth quarter of a vast majority of games, but don’t have a healthy Daniel Jones, and the Seahawks are just better.
Prediction: Seahawks 34, Giants 23
Eagles (3-7-1) at Packers (8-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Packers by 81/2. O/U: 471/2.
The Eagles can run on this Green Bay defense and might get a big play or two. But there’s so much turmoil, and so many injuries, in Philadelphia. It’s still Aaron Rodgers, after all.
Prediction: Packers 31, Eagles 17
Patriots (5-6) at Chargers (3-8)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 48.
Granted, the deck was stacked against the Chargers in Buffalo last week, but they continue to find new ways to lose. Bill Belichick will take away something, and it could be Keenan Allen’s big plays.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Chargers 21
Broncos (4-7) at Chiefs (10-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4
Line: Chiefs by 14. O/U: 51.
Chiefs should win huge. The Broncos, when healthy, are interesting and seem to be on an upward trend offensively. (Circle back next year.) But K.C. continues to prove it’s the best team by far.
Prediction: Chiefs 38, Broncos 23
Washington Football Team (4-7) at Steelers (11-0)
Monday, 2 p.m.
TV: Ch. 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Steelers by 8. O/U: 42.
Washington has defensive front to give Steelers problems and make Ben Roethlisberger look his age. Look for many crossing routes so No. 7 can get the ball out fast. Pittsburgh hangs on.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Washington 24
Bills (8-3) at 49ers (5-6)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bills by 1. O/U: 48.
This could be the game of the week with the 49ers getting some key players back. Buffalo is going to have a difficult time stopping Raheem Mostert, but this game will be decided by the play of Josh Allen.
Prediction: Bills 28, 49ers 24
Cowboys (3-8) at Ravens (6-5)
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, Amazon.
Line: Ravens by 81/2. O/U: 45.
The Ravens, who accounted for themselves well against Pittsburgh, are in a desperate spot. They’re going to want to pour it on against Dallas, which has lost five of six with several being blowouts.
Prediction: Ravens 31, Cowboys 13