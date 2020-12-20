Complete coverage: 2020-21 NBA season preview
-
1
The champion Lakers have reloaded, getting younger while LeBron James gets older and Anthony Davis enters his prime, which makes them the favorite to repeat.
-
2
New Clippers coach Tyronn Lue uses his excellent memory to recall slights as motivation while also remembering what strategies will work against opponents.
-
3
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard popularized ‘load management,’ but during the pandemic-compressed season it could be a widespread tactic.
-
4
Clippers center Ivica Zubac should again get plenty of playing time, he’ll just have to learn how to play with the reserves since Serge Ibaka will start.
-
5
Kyle Kuzma has been consistent throughout the preseason but his role with the Lakers is still a question mark.
-
6
Coach Tyronn Lue says the Clippers will feature Kawhi Leonard in triangle offense sets because of his similar skills to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
-
7
Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday’s opener against the Clippers.
-
8
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma signed a three-year contract extension worth approximately $40 million with the team.
-
9
The Clippers had to skip the traditional team dinner because of health protocols, but they still took time to bond during a question-and-answer session.