L.A. Times 2020-21 NBA season predictions: Lakers will repeat
The Times’ NBA crew of Dan Woike, Broderick Turner and Andrew Greif forecast the postseason and major award winners:
PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
(in order of seeding)
West
Woike: Lakers, Clippers, Denver, Utah, Portland, Dallas, Phoenix, Golden State
Turner: Lakers, Clippers, Denver, Portland, Dallas, Utah, Golden State, Houston
Greif: Lakers, Clippers, Denver, Portland, Dallas, Utah, Phoenix, Houston,
East
Woike: Milwaukee, Boston, Miami, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Atlanta
Turner: Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Miami, Indiana, Atlanta
Greif: Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raptors, Indiana
Conference finals
Woike: Lakers over Clippers; Boston over Milwaukee
Turner: Lakers over Denver; Boston over Milwaukee
Greif: Lakers over Clippers; Milwaukee over Phila.
From the expected load management to the unknown of a pandemic-stricken season with no bubble protection, the 2020-21 NBA season will offer unique challenges.
NBA champion
Woike: Lakers
Turner: Lakers
Greif: Lakers
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
(plus runner-up, 3rd)
Woike: Anthony Davis (Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo)
Turner: Davis (Doncic, Antetokounmpo)
Greif: Doncic (Davis, Joel Embiid)
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Woike: Obi Toppin, New York
Turner: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota
Greif: Obi Toppin, New York
