Lakers vs. Clippers: Best photos from season opener

The Lakers lost to the Clippers, 116-109, in the season opener Tuesday night at Staples Center.
Here is a look at the top photos from the game, which started after the Lakers received their 2020 NBA championship rings.
For LeBron James, it was his fourth championship ring after earning two with the Miami Heat and another during his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
*
The Lakers fell behind early in the game but forward LeBron James was able to make his presence known with an early dunk.
*
*
*
*
*