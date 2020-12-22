Lakers vs. Clippers: Best photos from season opener

The Lakers lost to the Clippers, 116-109, in the season opener Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Here is a look at the top photos from the game, which started after the Lakers received their 2020 NBA championship rings.

Lakers forward LeBron James puts on his NBA championship ring during the pregame ceremony Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For LeBron James, it was his fourth championship ring after earning two with the Miami Heat and another during his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after receiving his 2020 NBA championship ring. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James kneels on the court after receiving his 2020 NBA championship ring. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers fell behind early in the game but forward LeBron James was able to make his presence known with an early dunk.

Lakers forward LeBron James drives down the lane for a dunk in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers guard Lou Williams steals the ball from Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled by Lakers center Marc Gasol on a layup during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) collides with Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in front of Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope takes off for a dunk during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

