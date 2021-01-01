NFL Week 17 picks: Washington wins and makes playoffs; Rams top Cardinals

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before playing the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 28. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Patriots by 3. O/U: 391/2.

The Jets have won two in a row, and their offense has gotten healthier and is clicking a bit. The Patriots are a shell of teams we’ve known, and it’s amazing they have more than a couple of wins.

Prediction: Jets 23, Patriots 20

