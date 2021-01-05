NBA: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to comeback win over Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter after losing his cool earlier in the game, and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic shook off two second-quarter technical fouls — one for hanging on the rim and another for jawing at an official — to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds.

Will Barton added 20 points and reserve JaMychal Green had 17 for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.

D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.

Nets 130, Jazz 96

Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn past Utah.

Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed.

As brilliant as he was individually, Irving had help from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Jarrett Allen recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Caris LeVert had 24 points off the bench. Joe Harris chipped in with 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with game-high 31 points. Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale had 10 each for the Jazz, whose two-game winning steak was snapped.



Bulls 111, Trail Blazers 108

Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and short-handed Chicago downed Portland.

Otto Porter Jr. added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five games.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists.

The Blazers led by as many as 20 points early in the game, but the Bulls chipped away at the lead.