Urban Meyer said to be nearing deal to coach NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are “working toward finalizing” a deal to make him the team’s coach, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because an agreement was not yet in place. The person said it could be done soon.

Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami and again Wednesday. Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships would signify a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.

Meyer also spoke with the Chargers regarding their head coaching vacancy.

Meyer went 187-32 in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs.

The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including five in the top 65, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal, Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to be a lock to land in Jacksonville as the No. 1 overall pick and be the centerpiece of the team’s latest rebuild.

Meyer’s health remains a concern. He stepped down at Ohio State in 2018 mostly because of a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain, which required surgery in 2014 and bothered him throughout his final season with the Buckeyes. He previously also resigned at Florida for health reasons in December 2009 only to change his mind the following day and instead take a leave of absence.

He returned to coach in 2010 and then walked away again at the end of the season, a move that eventually angered many Florida faithful because he took the job at Ohio State less than a year later.

Meyer has spent the last two years in an analyst role for Fox Sports, appearing weekly on the station’s college football pregame show.