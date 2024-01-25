Advertisement
Rams

Falcons set to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks on his headset.
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons to be their head coach.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Rams coaching staff is undergoing another major turnover.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is leaving to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because the Falcons had not announced the move.

Morris, 47, has previous head-coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009-2011 and as interim coach of the Falcons for 11 games in 2020. He has a 24-38 record as a head coach.

Morris, who succeeded Brandon Staley as Rams defensive coordinator in 2021, interviewed with the Falcons, Chargers, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Advertisement

Rams coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief operating officer Kevin Demoff publicly endorsed Morris during the interview process.

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks

Sports

NFL conference championship picks: Which teams will go to the Super Bowl?

Will Super Bowl LVIII feature the NFL playoff top seeds? L.A. Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer breaks down the conference title games. The winners will be...

Jan. 25, 2024

In 2021, Morris coached a defense that helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. The Rams went 5-12 in 2022, but they rebounded this past season and exceeded expectations by finishing 10-7. Their season ended with a 25-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in an NFC wild-card game.

Morris is the second member of coach Sean McVay’s staff to depart for another opportunity. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson left to become USC’s co-defensive coordinator.

It remains to be seen how the absence of Morris and Henderson will affect defensive lineman Aaron’s Donald’s future.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2013, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, greets Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh after the Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31 in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Sports

John and Jim Harbaugh can thank their parents for their football drive

Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, parents of Chargers coach Jim and Ravens coach John, cherish football memories with their sons.

Jan. 24, 2024
Advertisement

Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, hinted at retirement after the 2021 season. He said after the loss to the Lions that he would return next season when he will carry a salary-cap number of $34.2 million, according to overthecap.com.

McVay, preparing for his eighth season with the Rams, will now be paired with a fourth defensive coordinator.

Wade Phillips oversaw the defense from 2017 to 2019. Staley directed the defense for only season before he was hired by the Chargers as head coach, opening the door for Morris, who had coached previously with McVay in Tampa Bay and with Washington.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement