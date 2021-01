The match up for Super Bowl LV is set, as Tom Brady will play in his 10th championship game, his first in a Buccaneers uniform, against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFC championship in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second half of the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dives toward the goal line over Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce was ruled out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/) (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of the NFC championship game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, right, during the first half of the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Scott Miller makes a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Matt Ludtke/Associate Press)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a one-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after NFC championship win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeffrey Phelps/ Associated Press)

