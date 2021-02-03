Chiefs have close shave with barber, coronavirus

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore’s new Twitter profile pictures shows his freckled face, his greying beard and half of his head shaved bald, a funny joke that could have turned into a tricky situation ahead of the Super Bowl.

Kilgore was sitting in a chair getting a haircut when the barber was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19, according to several media reports.

He and receiver Demarcus Robinson, who received a haircut from the same barber a day earlier, were placed on the Reserve/COVID list as close contacts, but continually have tested negative for the virus, according to NFL.com.

Both are on track to be available Sunday for the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Kilgore and Robinson were wearing masks, according to NFL.com, and the barber had tested negative consecutively for five days before entering the Chiefs’ practice facility. But he took a rapid test Sunday as a precaution, which yielded the positive result.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that more than 20 Chiefs players and staff members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were scheduled to get their hair cut by that barber the same day. He finished cutting Kilgore’s hair before leaving, according to the report.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said in a videoconference that the Chiefs took “prompt and direct action,” and that the NFL worked quickly to find any other high-risk contacts. He’s confident that the situation was contained.

“At this point, we feel like we’re in a good position with that and we’ll just continue to monitor it,” Sills said.