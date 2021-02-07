Super Bowl 2-minute drill: Moments you might have missed
Here are some moments from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV that you might have missed:
Did you notice?
- Brady’s screen pass to Gronkowski for an eight-yard score was the first time the quarterback had a first-quarter touchdown pass in his 10 Super Bowl appearances.
- Starting backup offensive tackles, the Chiefs couldn’t stop the edge rushing in the first quarter. The Chiefs even employed tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Sammy Watkins to double-team defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on a play.
- Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen hit Chris Jones first after a play had ended before the Chief retaliated and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
- Damien Wilson made the initial hit to stop the Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones II from scoring a touchdown on fourth and goal from the one in the second quarter.
- Tyrann Matthieu’s interception in the second quarter was overturned because Chiefs teammate Charvarius Ward was called for what appeared to be invisible holding. That and an off-sides call on a field-goal attempt later, Brady and Gronkowski paired for another TD and a 14-3 lead.
- Matthieu was called for pass interference in the end zone and on the next play was beaten for a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with six seconds to go in the half.
- The Chiefs committed eight penalties in the first half; the Buccaneers one.
- The Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to score 30-plus points in each of four games of a single postseason.
- Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David had tight coverage on tight end Kelce most of the game on the short, interior routes.
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not complete a pass on third down until less than six minutes remained.
- Sarah Thomas is the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. She was assigned to be the down judge.
Game balls
TOM BRADY: He won the Super Bowl most valuable player award for a record fifth time and won a record seventh Super Bowl in a record 10th appearance. The Buccaneers quarterback completed 80% of his 20 passes in the first half, a completion percentage record for any half of a Super Bowl. He finished 21 for 29 (72%) for 201 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 125.8.
ROB GRONKOWSKI: The tight end came out of retirement to rejoin Brady, and with two touchdown catches set an NFL record with 14 from Brady in the postseason, the most by any duo in history. Gronkowski caught six passes on seven targets for 67 yards and two first-half touchdowns.
DEVIN WHITE: The linebacker led Tampa Bay with 12 tackles, eight solo, including two for lost yardage. He also intercepted a pass at the goal line at the end.
LEONARD FOURNETTE AND RONALD JONES II: The running backs combined for 196 yards from scrimmage. Fournette led Tampa Bay in rushing with 89 yards in 16 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and ran for a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 46 yards. Jones, the former Trojan, had 12 carries for 61 yards (5.1).
Most Super Bowl titles
Franchises that have won multiple Super Bowls:
SIX
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
FIVE
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers
FOUR
Green Bay Packers
New York Giants
THREE
Denver Broncos
Oakland/L.A./Vegas Raiders
Washington Football Team
TWO
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Most titles by sport
The most times winning a title in the four major sports:
NHL — 11: Henri Richard, Montreal Canadiens
NBA — 11: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
MLB — 10: Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
NFL — 7: Tom Brady, Patriots/Buccaneers
Most titles by player
Most Super Bowl titles, one player:
SEVEN
Tom Brady
FIVE
Charles Haley
FOUR
Rocky Bleier
Mel Blount
Terry Bradshaw
Larry Brown
Sam Davis
Marv Fleming
Steve Furness
L.C. Greenwood
Rob Gronkowski
Randy Grossman
Jack Ham
Franco Harris
Ted Hendricks
Jon Kolb
Ronnie Lott
Matt Millen
Joe Montana
Gerry Mullins
Bill Romanowski
Jesse Sapolu
Donnie Shell
John Stallworth
Lynn Swann
J.T. Thomas
Loren Toews
Keena Turner
Mike Wagner
Mike Webster
Dwight White
Mike Wilson
Eric Wright
Adam Vinatieri
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.