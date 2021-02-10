Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Um, did Tom Brady just toss the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk over several feet of water?

Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a celebration of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory.
Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a celebration of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory along the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa, Fla.
(Phelan Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Tom Brady has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy seven times.

Rob Gronkowski has done so four times.

So who can blame them for being a bit cavalier with the NFL’s most coveted of prizes.

Since a traditional Super Bowl victory parade was out of the question because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their championship with a boat parade Wednesday on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

Brady, the veteran quarterback who won six Super Bowls with New England Patriots before coming to the Bucs as a free agent last offseason, rolled in on what was reportedly a brand new, $2-million yacht.

Or as the Buccaneers put it, GOAT on a boat.

It was from onboard that monstrosity on water that Brady made what might have been the riskiest pass of his career. Ignoring the pleas of at least one person sitting next to him, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy across what appeared to be several feet of the Hillsborough over to Gronk in a different boat.

But like he did six times during Tampa Bay’s 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (including two for touchdowns), Gronk pulled in the toss from his former Patriots teammate with no trouble whatsoever.

Still, probably not the best decision Brady ever made. But then again, his judgement may have been a bit impaired at the time.

Here’s more from the festivities:

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

