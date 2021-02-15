Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang’s scoring spree makes him Pac-12 player of the week

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang reacts after a play against Washington.
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang reacts after a play against Washington on Saturday in Seattle.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

More than two months into the season, UCLA finally did it. The Bruins have a Pac-12 player of the week.

Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang won the award Monday after following a 25-point performance against Washington State with a career-high 32 points in a 64-61 victory over Washington.

Juzang becomes the first UCLA player to win the award in nearly two years, Jaylen Hands having been the last Bruin to receive the honor on March 4, 2019.

“It’s a nice honor and I’m grateful for the award, but really we’re just focused on winning and the postseason and taking it game by game and we’re just focused on where the season’s going,” Juzang told The Times.

Advertisement

Juzang shot 46.3% from the field and made 11 of 12 free throws (91.7%) in the two games. With his scoring spree against Washington, Juzang became UCLA’s first player to account for at least half the Bruins’ points in a game since Reggie Miller scored 38 in an 81-73 loss to Washington State in December 1986.

“That’s pretty cool,” Juzang said of the feat.

UCLA Sports

For short-handed UCLA, going all out can’t be just for special occasions

CORRECTS WASHINGTON PLAYER TO HAMEIR WRIGHT, INSTEAD OF NATE ROBERTS - UCLA forward Cody Riley, right, collides with Washington forward Hameir Wright, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

UCLA Sports

For short-handed UCLA, going all out can’t be just for special occasions

UCLA continues to show perseverance in close games while top players are out because of injuries and others are not performing to their potential.

Juzang has become the Bruins’ leading scorer in the wake of his surge and is now averaging 14.2 points per game.

Advertisement

UCLA (14-5 overall, 10-3 Pac-12), which plays Arizona (14-7, 8-7) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion, did not have a conference player of the week until now largely because of its team-oriented approach in which four players average at least 9.9 points per game even after senior guard Chris Smith was lost for the season with a knee injury.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement