Sparks sign veteran wing Bria Holmes

The Sparks have signed veteran Bria Holmes, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward who has career averages of 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game. She was drafted 11th overall out of West Virginia by the Atlanta Dream in the 2016 draft.

Holmes played two seasons for the Dream, averaging nearly eight points a game. After taking the 2018 season off because she was pregnant, Holmes signed with the Connecticut Sun, appearing in 52 games. She averaged 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

“Bria Holmes is a competitor who puts pressure on the rim, defends with intensity, and provides us with youth, size, and athleticism as both a shooting guard and small forward,” said Derek Fisher, Sparks coach and general manager, in a statement released by the team. “Bria also brings experience having played meaningful minutes in the WNBA Finals and playoffs. Our staff is excited to welcome her to Los Angeles and we look forward to working with her on and off the court.”

Holmes, 26, said she is “truly thankful for this opportunity and to the Sparks for believing in me. I’m ready to compete and begin this new chapter with such an iconic organization. I’m looking forward to working with my new teammates, coaches and the entire Sparks family.”