NBA ‘Earned Edition’ jerseys ranked: Will your team look drab, wacky or stylish?

As NBA fans assessed the first half of the season during the All-Star break, one thought inevitably entered each and every one of their minds.

“You know what this league needs? More jerseys.”

Your silent pleas have been heard — well at least for some of you. The NBA and Nike introduced their “Earned Edition” uniforms Wednesday, but only for the teams that made the playoffs last season. To the fans of the other 14 teams, better luck next year.

Here’s how the NBA describes the concept:

“The Earned Edition uniforms celebrate the 16 franchises, with team names or logos prominently emblazoned on the front of the uniforms and featuring current team design elements, brought to life through enhanced franchise colors. The designs across each uniform amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organization.”

As an extra bonus for 15 of the playoff teams, there’s a bunch of silver elements added to the jerseys. And as an extra, extra bonus for the 2020 champion Lakers, those elements are added in gold.

But however fancy these jerseys may be, they aren’t going to rank themselves. So here we go (as always nothing personal to those who worked hard on these — just having some fun).