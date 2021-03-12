One-year COVID-19 anniversary: A look back at the sports shutdown through tweets
The sports world was shut down starting March 11, 2020, when the NBA announced that its season was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Other sports shuttered one after another, stripping sports fans of March Madness, spring baseball and so much more.
Here’s how it all unfolded, as told through tweets.
Part of the statement from the International Skating Union regarding cancellation of this year’s world figure skating championships: pic.twitter.com/y9AU2ei2N5— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 11, 2020
Coronavirus continues to impact global soccer, @MLS: Seattle Sounders postpone game with FC Dallas after Seattle-area ban on crowds— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 11, 2020
A year after Los Angeles fans saw their final games due to COVID-19, teams prepare to welcome them back.
Blue Jackets will close next home game to the public. pic.twitter.com/GiVf7BW8Gd— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 11, 2020
The Pac-12 will bar fans from its men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas starting Thursday, per release. pic.twitter.com/MpqaRx1MxJ— Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020
BREAKING The NBA is suspending the season— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020
The shutdown of the NBA because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to adapt innovative ways to conduct business. A look at some of those changes.
The NBA announces it has suspended the season following a positive COVID-19 test result for a Utah Jazz player. pic.twitter.com/59UjnoyKDO— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 12, 2020
The suspension is indefinite and related to a player on the Utah Jazz testing positive in a preliminary test for COVID-19. https://t.co/HGH4MsR6zG— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020
The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 G-League season— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020
MLS suspending its season indefinitely over coronavirus outbreak concerns— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020
High school sports have resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown. Here is how it touched aspects of athletes’ lives, from school to training to recruiting.
The Big Ten has cancelled its basketball tournament in Indianapolis.— Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020
Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, @USsoccer has canceled the upcoming Men's and Women's Senior National Team matches in March and April, and the majority training camps through the end of April.— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020
The WAC has joined the parade of tournament cancellations.— Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020
CONCACAF suspends Champions League indefinitely. @LAFC quarterfinal with Cruz Azul Thursday at Banc of California is postponed— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020
Pac-12 makes it official, canceling its tournament.— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 12, 2020
The Big East has cancelled the remainder of its basketball tournament, the final major conference to do so.— Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020
NHL season suspended. There's hope the season can be resumed.— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
Kings’ statement pic.twitter.com/PpBGoPFbB9— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020
This is nuts! I've never seen a day in which so much major news is breaking so quickly. Broadway, MLS, baseball, NCAA, UEFA...crazy. I can't even retweet it fast enough to keep up. Don't forget to hug your local journalists (after the virus passes)— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020
NHL suspending its season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6KjjPD4aOW— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020
Here is MLB's press release on the decision to suspend spring training and delay the start of the season at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/xC0gEGg4w7— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 12, 2020
The tournament has been canceled and no champion will be declared.— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 12, 2020
MLB suspends spring training and delays opening day two weeks because of coronavirus https://t.co/FhESmoR2re— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 12, 2020
Ducks’ statement on NHL season being paused/ pic.twitter.com/18djd1YthE— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020
Rudy Gobert offers an apology to those he exposed and more in an IG post pic.twitter.com/BADezIwBjt— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020
An inevitable decision by the NCAA to cancel March Madness after the slew of conference tournament cancellations. https://t.co/uWlRPWEM5g— Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020
