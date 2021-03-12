One-year COVID-19 anniversary: A look back at the sports shutdown through tweets

The sports world was shut down starting March 11, 2020, when the NBA announced that its season was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Other sports shuttered one after another, stripping sports fans of March Madness, spring baseball and so much more.

Here’s how it all unfolded, as told through tweets.

Part of the statement from the International Skating Union regarding cancellation of this year’s world figure skating championships: pic.twitter.com/y9AU2ei2N5 — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus continues to impact global soccer, @MLS: Seattle Sounders postpone game with FC Dallas after Seattle-area ban on crowds

https://t.co/5d8ZvbW4IF — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 11, 2020

Blue Jackets will close next home game to the public. pic.twitter.com/GiVf7BW8Gd — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 11, 2020

The Pac-12 will bar fans from its men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas starting Thursday, per release. pic.twitter.com/MpqaRx1MxJ — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020

BREAKING The NBA is suspending the season — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020

The NBA announces it has suspended the season following a positive COVID-19 test result for a Utah Jazz player. pic.twitter.com/59UjnoyKDO — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 12, 2020

The suspension is indefinite and related to a player on the Utah Jazz testing positive in a preliminary test for COVID-19. https://t.co/HGH4MsR6zG — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020

The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 G-League season — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020

MLS suspending its season indefinitely over coronavirus outbreak concerns

https://t.co/CMCc7yOR8L — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020

Advertisement

The Big Ten has cancelled its basketball tournament in Indianapolis. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, @USsoccer has canceled the upcoming Men's and Women's Senior National Team matches in March and April, and the majority training camps through the end of April. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020

The WAC has joined the parade of tournament cancellations. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020

CONCACAF suspends Champions League indefinitely. @LAFC quarterfinal with Cruz Azul Thursday at Banc of California is postponed — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020

Pac-12 makes it official, canceling its tournament. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 12, 2020

The Big East has cancelled the remainder of its basketball tournament, the final major conference to do so. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) March 12, 2020

NHL season suspended. There's hope the season can be resumed. — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020

This is nuts! I've never seen a day in which so much major news is breaking so quickly. Broadway, MLS, baseball, NCAA, UEFA...crazy. I can't even retweet it fast enough to keep up. Don't forget to hug your local journalists (after the virus passes) — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) March 12, 2020

NHL suspending its season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6KjjPD4aOW — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020

Here is MLB's press release on the decision to suspend spring training and delay the start of the season at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/xC0gEGg4w7 — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 12, 2020

The tournament has been canceled and no champion will be declared. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 12, 2020

MLB suspends spring training and delays opening day two weeks because of coronavirus https://t.co/FhESmoR2re — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 12, 2020

Ducks’ statement on NHL season being paused/ pic.twitter.com/18djd1YthE — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert offers an apology to those he exposed and more in an IG post pic.twitter.com/BADezIwBjt — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 12, 2020