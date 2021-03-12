Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
One-year COVID-19 anniversary: A look back at the sports shutdown through tweets

The shadow of a statue of Magic Johnson and a statue of Kareem Abdul Jabbar putting up a sky hook at Staples Center.
The shadow of a statue of Magic Johnson, left, and a statue of Kareem Abdul Jabbar putting up a sky hook are frozen in time at Staples Center, where the lights are off and events have been suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Victoria Hernandez
The sports world was shut down starting March 11, 2020, when the NBA announced that its season was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Other sports shuttered one after another, stripping sports fans of March Madness, spring baseball and so much more.

Here’s how it all unfolded, as told through tweets.

Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

