LaMelo Ball’s rookie season in tweets
LaMelo Ball’s journey to the NBA has not been typical, but it’s been worth the wait. As the youngest of the Ball brothers, “Melo” grew up in Chino Hills and bypassed college basketball, instead playing overseas and in the local Drew League. He is the final piece of father Lavar Ball’s basketball empire.
In November, Ball was the third overall pick by the Hornets, who had gone two seasons without their All-Star point guard Kemba Walker and had just acquired Gordon Hayward to try to make the team a playoff contender. Several wondered why the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on drafting Ball and opted to pick Georgia’s Anthony Edwards instead. As the 2020-21 season played out, the draft second guessing continued.
Here are the best Twitter moments from Ball’s rookie season, during which he has become the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors. The highlights include draft day, his chemistry with forward Miles Bridges, scoring his career-high 34 points, facing off against his brother Lonzo, becoming the youngest player to ever score a triple-double and being gifted the “Melo” name by Carmelo Anthony himself.
Draft Day
GODS PLAN 🕺🏽💕💕— Melo (@MELOD1P) November 19, 2020
ITS UPPP 🤞🏼💕🕺🏽 https://t.co/QmxBmD8XvM— Melo (@MELOD1P) November 19, 2020
top 3 gangg @ZO2_ 🤞🏼💕 https://t.co/eHUyNUxEmO— Melo (@MELOD1P) November 20, 2020
OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!!— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020
WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf
In 5-10 years we’re gonna look back at this as a classic Timberwolves draft missing out on a superstar in Lamelo Ball— Aaron Ertz (@AaronErtz_1) November 19, 2020
AirBnB
idk airbnb would be pretty cool— Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 12, 2021
👀 now we talkin https://t.co/sZIwRjMXnm— Melo (@MELOD1P) February 12, 2021
gangerr 🛸🕺🏽💕 https://t.co/qQaAOxg14j— Melo (@MELOD1P) February 4, 2021
WR1 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/NUQWY8d7bC— Melo (@MELOD1P) January 7, 2021
No faking 🤞🏽🦍 https://t.co/mXiHFKvNYQ— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) December 15, 2020
Facing Off Against Brother Lonzo
From backyard battles in Chino Hills to the NBA...— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021
Where else can two brothers become top 3 draft picks and face off on the biggest stage? #OnlyHere
Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) and the @PelicansNBA host LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) and the @hornets tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bPBtXyV354
Lonzo vs LaMelo tonight pic.twitter.com/2modLZsLuo— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 8, 2021
Lonzo Ball’s latest IG post ahead of tomorrow’s Ball vs. Ball showdown with his youngest brother LaMelo. pic.twitter.com/ypC3ajqFXv— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 8, 2021
Lavar Ball when Lamelo scores a 3 but remembers Lonzo is on the other team pic.twitter.com/JlMNoL6j5m— Harry (@RashbaII) January 7, 2021
LaMelo hit the step-back three over Lonzo 👌 pic.twitter.com/S9xVxbMP8B— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2021
When LaMelo see Lonzo after the game pic.twitter.com/9rriYrzNxQ— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 9, 2021
LaMelo telling Lonzo good game pic.twitter.com/vJrSgAXk5Z— Jorden. (@FlourishGrant) January 9, 2021
At what point do we start calling Lonzo "LaMelo's Brother"— Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) January 9, 2021
How Lonzo looking at LaMelo at the dinner table after their match. pic.twitter.com/xwxFUuQbDu— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 9, 2021
Youngest Player With Triple-Double
LaMelo Ball comes off the bench to tally his first career triple-double! #AllFly @MELOD1P: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/IHwfedr9G4— NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021
LaMelo ball is the youngest player EVER to have a triple double.. This kid is THE TRUTH #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/adjtZ6axnm— Talks With T-Time Podcast (@TalkWithTTimeP1) January 10, 2021
Lamelo had 22 pts 12 rebs and 11 ast off the bench in another win for the Hornets becoming the youngest NBA player to record a triple double.— Travis Bledsoe (@TBNike612) January 10, 2021
I’m starting to think Timberwolves made the wrong decision yet again
November 2019: LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBL history to record a triple-double.— DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) January 10, 2021
WINS NBL ROTY!!!
January 2021: LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
WINS NBA ROTY??? pic.twitter.com/uegflzxCCP
Scoring Career-High 34 Points
LaMelo Ball with a new career high 🔥— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 6, 2021
34 pts
8 asts
4 rebs pic.twitter.com/ln9CegOP9j
At just 19 years old, LaMelo Ball is now the youngest player ever to have at least 30 points, 8 assists & 0 turnovers— Adam Stanco (@NaismithLives) February 6, 2021
Before tonight, the youngest player ever w at least 30 points, 8 assists & 0 turnovers?
LeBron James at 21 years old
LaMelo Ball's 34 points are the most by a Hornets rookie since Alonzo Mourning in 1993.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2021
He is one of four Hornets rookies with 34 points in a game, joining Mourning (4 times), Larry Johnson (2x) and Rex Chapman (1x). pic.twitter.com/9rytrvOace
LaMelo Ball is the youngest player ever with at least 34 pts, 8 asts, 0 TOs. Two years, 134 days younger than Michael Jordan.— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) February 6, 2021
Have y’all completely erased all the LaMelo Ball slander from your Twitter & ready to move on as if nothing happened, or you still lying to yourself???— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) February 6, 2021
We been knew Lamelo Ball was the best Ball brother 🤷🏾♂️— Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) February 6, 2021
Bestowing Of The Melo Nickname
If your name is Melo, you balled today:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 2, 2021
Carmelo LaMelo
29 PTS 30
10/19 FG 10/18
6/10 3P 5/7
The Melo Battle lived up to the hype 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwqYheYHw0
Melo 🤝 Melo— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 2, 2021
Respect.#RipCity #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/cfeqUuj09h
Carmelo Anthony clearing the air on the Melo controversy with LaMelo Ball:— AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) March 2, 2021
"I vouched for it, he can do it"<-on LaMelo doing 3 to the dome celly
"It's an honor for him to have that name for him to embrace it. It's a blessing, it's a respect thing for me"<-on LaMelo going by Melo pic.twitter.com/CgL1PK6UXO
Carmelo passing the Melo nickname to LaMelo pic.twitter.com/ThA8AR34Rs— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 2, 2021
I love the LaMelo and Carmelo love :)— Stimmy Choo Jones (@LyricJones) March 2, 2021
They gotta put that sequence of LaMelo Ball and Carmelo Anthony hitting back to back 3s in the Hall of Fame— Yu (@YucciMane) March 2, 2021
There's a new Melo in town.— Lil Goose (@Erici7i) March 2, 2021
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.