LaMelo Ball’s rookie season in tweets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during an NBA basketball game.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is a frontrunner for rookie of the year.
(Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press)
By Victoria Hernandez
LaMelo Ball’s journey to the NBA has not been typical, but it’s been worth the wait. As the youngest of the Ball brothers, “Melo” grew up in Chino Hills and bypassed college basketball, instead playing overseas and in the local Drew League. He is the final piece of father Lavar Ball’s basketball empire.

In November, Ball was the third overall pick by the Hornets, who had gone two seasons without their All-Star point guard Kemba Walker and had just acquired Gordon Hayward to try to make the team a playoff contender. Several wondered why the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on drafting Ball and opted to pick Georgia’s Anthony Edwards instead. As the 2020-21 season played out, the draft second guessing continued.

Here are the best Twitter moments from Ball’s rookie season, during which he has become the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors. The highlights include draft day, his chemistry with forward Miles Bridges, scoring his career-high 34 points, facing off against his brother Lonzo, becoming the youngest player to ever score a triple-double and being gifted the “Melo” name by Carmelo Anthony himself.

Draft Day

AirBnB

Facing Off Against Brother Lonzo

Youngest Player With Triple-Double

Scoring Career-High 34 Points

Bestowing Of The Melo Nickname

Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

