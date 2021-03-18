LaMelo Ball’s rookie season in tweets

LaMelo Ball’s journey to the NBA has not been typical, but it’s been worth the wait. As the youngest of the Ball brothers, “Melo” grew up in Chino Hills and bypassed college basketball, instead playing overseas and in the local Drew League. He is the final piece of father Lavar Ball’s basketball empire.

In November, Ball was the third overall pick by the Hornets, who had gone two seasons without their All-Star point guard Kemba Walker and had just acquired Gordon Hayward to try to make the team a playoff contender. Several wondered why the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on drafting Ball and opted to pick Georgia’s Anthony Edwards instead. As the 2020-21 season played out, the draft second guessing continued.

Here are the best Twitter moments from Ball’s rookie season, during which he has become the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors. The highlights include draft day, his chemistry with forward Miles Bridges, scoring his career-high 34 points, facing off against his brother Lonzo, becoming the youngest player to ever score a triple-double and being gifted the “Melo” name by Carmelo Anthony himself.

Draft Day

GODS PLAN 🕺🏽💕💕 — Melo (@MELOD1P) November 19, 2020

OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!!



WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020

In 5-10 years we’re gonna look back at this as a classic Timberwolves draft missing out on a superstar in Lamelo Ball — Aaron Ertz (@AaronErtz_1) November 19, 2020

AirBnB

idk airbnb would be pretty cool — Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 12, 2021

Facing Off Against Brother Lonzo

From backyard battles in Chino Hills to the NBA...



Where else can two brothers become top 3 draft picks and face off on the biggest stage? #OnlyHere



Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) and the @PelicansNBA host LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) and the @hornets tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bPBtXyV354 — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

Lonzo vs LaMelo tonight pic.twitter.com/2modLZsLuo — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 8, 2021

Lonzo Ball’s latest IG post ahead of tomorrow’s Ball vs. Ball showdown with his youngest brother LaMelo. pic.twitter.com/ypC3ajqFXv — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 8, 2021

Lavar Ball when Lamelo scores a 3 but remembers Lonzo is on the other team pic.twitter.com/JlMNoL6j5m — Harry (@RashbaII) January 7, 2021

LaMelo hit the step-back three over Lonzo 👌 pic.twitter.com/S9xVxbMP8B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2021

When LaMelo see Lonzo after the game pic.twitter.com/9rriYrzNxQ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 9, 2021

LaMelo telling Lonzo good game pic.twitter.com/vJrSgAXk5Z — Jorden. (@FlourishGrant) January 9, 2021

At what point do we start calling Lonzo "LaMelo's Brother" — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) January 9, 2021

How Lonzo looking at LaMelo at the dinner table after their match. pic.twitter.com/xwxFUuQbDu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 9, 2021

Youngest Player With Triple-Double

LaMelo Ball comes off the bench to tally his first career triple-double! #AllFly @MELOD1P: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/IHwfedr9G4 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

LaMelo ball is the youngest player EVER to have a triple double.. This kid is THE TRUTH #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/adjtZ6axnm — Talks With T-Time Podcast (@TalkWithTTimeP1) January 10, 2021

Lamelo had 22 pts 12 rebs and 11 ast off the bench in another win for the Hornets becoming the youngest NBA player to record a triple double.



I’m starting to think Timberwolves made the wrong decision yet again — Travis Bledsoe (@TBNike612) January 10, 2021

November 2019: LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBL history to record a triple-double.



WINS NBL ROTY!!!



January 2021: LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.



WINS NBA ROTY??? pic.twitter.com/uegflzxCCP — DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) January 10, 2021

Scoring Career-High 34 Points

LaMelo Ball with a new career high 🔥



34 pts

8 asts

4 rebs pic.twitter.com/ln9CegOP9j — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 6, 2021

At just 19 years old, LaMelo Ball is now the youngest player ever to have at least 30 points, 8 assists & 0 turnovers



Before tonight, the youngest player ever w at least 30 points, 8 assists & 0 turnovers?



LeBron James at 21 years old — Adam Stanco (@NaismithLives) February 6, 2021

LaMelo Ball's 34 points are the most by a Hornets rookie since Alonzo Mourning in 1993.



He is one of four Hornets rookies with 34 points in a game, joining Mourning (4 times), Larry Johnson (2x) and Rex Chapman (1x). pic.twitter.com/9rytrvOace — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2021

LaMelo Ball is the youngest player ever with at least 34 pts, 8 asts, 0 TOs. Two years, 134 days younger than Michael Jordan. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) February 6, 2021

Have y’all completely erased all the LaMelo Ball slander from your Twitter & ready to move on as if nothing happened, or you still lying to yourself??? — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) February 6, 2021

We been knew Lamelo Ball was the best Ball brother 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) February 6, 2021

Bestowing Of The Melo Nickname

If your name is Melo, you balled today:



Carmelo LaMelo

29 PTS 30

10/19 FG 10/18

6/10 3P 5/7



The Melo Battle lived up to the hype 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwqYheYHw0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 2, 2021

Carmelo Anthony clearing the air on the Melo controversy with LaMelo Ball:

"I vouched for it, he can do it"<-on LaMelo doing 3 to the dome celly



"It's an honor for him to have that name for him to embrace it. It's a blessing, it's a respect thing for me"<-on LaMelo going by Melo pic.twitter.com/CgL1PK6UXO — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) March 2, 2021

Carmelo passing the Melo nickname to LaMelo pic.twitter.com/ThA8AR34Rs — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 2, 2021

I love the LaMelo and Carmelo love :) — Stimmy Choo Jones (@LyricJones) March 2, 2021

They gotta put that sequence of LaMelo Ball and Carmelo Anthony hitting back to back 3s in the Hall of Fame — Yu (@YucciMane) March 2, 2021