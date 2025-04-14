Connecticut star Paige Bueckers selected No. 1 by Dallas in WNBA draft

Connecticut star Paige Bueckers, right, holds up a Dallas Wings jersey with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall in the WNBA draft Monday.

Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick Monday night in the WNBA draft.

The versatile Connecticut star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Bueckers has had a whirlwind week since helping UConn win its 12th national championship on April 6. She has split her time between New York and Connecticut doing morning and nighttime talk shows. On Sunday, she took part in the Huskies’ championship parade.

The first round features 12 picks, with 13 in each of the final two rounds. After Dallas’ pick, the Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 selection. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks.

Six teams don’t have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.