L.A. dunkin’ on Boston again: Dodgers makes Dunkin’ official team coffee

However unintended, Los Angeles’ trolling of Boston continues.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced a partnership with Dunkin’ that makes the Massachusetts-based chain the official coffee vendor at Dodger Stadium. “Once the stadium returns to full capacity, Dunkin’ Hot Coffee, Iced Coffee, Espresso, and Hot Chocolate will be served at 13 sites throughout Dodger Stadium,” the team said in a statement, “including the flagship location at the brand-new Centerfield Plaza which will feature a more robust menu of hot coffee blends, premium espresso beverages, and a tap system for Iced Coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts is now a partner of the Dodgers.



This is coming: "The Dodgers' Signature Latte, a Blueberry Crisp Latte made with Dunkin’s smooth Espresso and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 24, 2021

The deal is certain to further antagonize a Boston fan base that is already weary of L.A.-based trolling that includes the signing of Mookie Betts to a 12-year, $365-million contract, and the purchase of a Fenway Park-adjacent billboard this week by a group of Dodgers super-fans thanking the city for the trade of the superstar outfielder to L.A. last winter. (Winning a World Series with Betts, of course, being the ultimate kick in the gut).

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/MikeDiGiovanna/status/1374756800927391747?s=20

Ubiquitous throughout the Northeast with a cultural cachet that, say, In-N-Out Burger has in Southern California — especially in the greater Boston area where it was founded in the 1950s — Dunkin’ has a far more modest presence in the Southland, where there are roughly 50 franchises.

(For those wondering, coffee is allowed under the Whole30 diet that knocked all those pounds off Justin Turner’s frame this offseason, though he will have to forego the “whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar,” and pretty much every other additive.)

Advertisement

The Dodgers open at home against the Washington Nationals on April 9.