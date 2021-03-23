Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers fans mock Red Sox with billboard next to Fenway Park

Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Mookie Betts yells while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in Game 6 of the World Series on Oct. 27 at Globe Life Field.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
It’s an understood no-no in baseball to steal signs.

Less certain are rules regarding billboards.

Perched adjacent to Fenway Park right now is one mocking Boston and the Red Sox trade of Mookie Betts while celebrating the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title.

The billboard is the work of Pantone 294, a group of Dodgers super fans that has gained acclaim in recent years for its undying allegiance.

The group’s Twitter account even features a fairly dramatic aerial video showing the billboard’s proximity to the Green Monster.

The Dodgers won the World Series in October — the franchise’s first title since 1988 — with some notable contributions from Betts. They acquired Betts from Boston in a trade in February of 2020.

The unveiling of the billboard this week has prompted passionate reactions from fans of both teams, many suggesting the move was less than classy.

Others have made a note to not forget that the Red Sox faithful were the ones who started all this. In July of 2019, Max & Leo’s, a restaurant located in Fenway Park, displayed a sign that read: “Hey L.A., In case you forgot, this is what the World Series Trophy looks like.”

That message greeted the Dodgers when they returned to Fenway Park to face the Red Sox, nine months after losing to Boston in the 2018 World Series.

For his part, Pantone 294 founder Alexander Soto poked fun at himself in a subsequent Twitter post, asking that he be relieved of his credit card.

Fans of the Red Sox are familiar with sign stealing, their team’s manager, Alex Cora, returning this season after a one-year suspension for his involvement in the Houston Astros scandal.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

