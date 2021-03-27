March Madness best bets: Sweet 16 picks against the spread

USC guard Ethan Anderson controls the ball against Drake on March 20. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Peterson: Oregon has a very balanced attack with five players averaging over 10 ppg and all five of those players shooting at least 35.7% from 3-point range. Plus, four of the five are pulling in more than 4.5 rebounds per game. USC does not take the ball away from opponents, ranking 342nd in the country in percentage of possessions on defense in which they generate a steal when in a road or neutral court environment. The Trojans average the 14th-most free throw attempts per possession when away from home, but are 328th in the country in free-throw shooting percentage, making 64.3%.

Pick: Oregon ML

Youmans: The Ducks are 12-2 since Feb. 2, with one of the losses to USC in late February when Oregon missed its first 12 shots and trailed 17-1 in a 72-58 blowout. But this will be a different game, and I’ll side with coaching wizard Dana Altman in the rematch. Altman is a master at making adjustments. Senior guards Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa combined to light up a weak Iowa defense from 3-point range in the second round. The Ducks’ zone defense will cause problems for the Trojans. The team that advances will cause problems for Gonzaga.

Pick: Oregon + 2.5

Reynolds: No conference has been more of a surprise nationally than the Pac-12, as “The Conference of Champions” has four of its five teams in the Sweet 16. It will be guaranteed to have at least one team in the Elite Eight, as West Region No. 6 seed USC meets up with No. 7 seed Oregon. The two clubs met once during the regular season as USC, without the services of 6-foot-10 sophomore Isaiah Mobley, stormed out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back for a 72-58 victory on Feb. 22.

Speaking of the elder Mobley brother, he may have provided some bulletin board material for the Ducks earlier this week by saying: “Oregon is a really good team. They’ve been on a roll. I don’t want to say necessarily they got lucky, because they are a good team. But they stole the Pac-12 championship from us. I think we match up well, though. We both have chips against our shoulders because we beat them, and they got the championship from us.” Oregon finished with one less win (14-4) than USC (15-5) but earned the regular season championship due to a better winning percentage.

Both squads enter the Sweet 16 off games in which they fired on all cylinders. Oregon ousted No. 2 seed Iowa, 95-80. The Ducks scored 1.27 points per possession, shot 27-for-43 (62.8%) from inside the arc and 11-for-25 (44%) from 3 against Iowa’s permissible defense in an up-tempo game. It should be tougher sledding for Oregon against the Trojans, who rank No. 5 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. USC stomped No. 3 Kansas, 85-51, and held the Jayhawks to an anemic 0.75 points per possession and just 29% from the floor. Five “Men of Troy” also scored in double figures, including the Mobley brothers (Isaiah 17; Evan 10).

Currently, USC is a two-point favorite over Oregon with a posted total of 139. The point spreads are as tight as they can be at this point in the season and this number seems fair. The better betting looks for this game is on the total.

Both clubs are certainly more than capable offensively of big nights, but USC and Oregon will provide substantially bigger challenges defensively. USC had the best defense in the Pac-12 all season and led the league in adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, free throw rate, two-point defense, and blocked shot rate. While Oregon was middle of the pack defensively, the Ducks did lead the conference for forcing turnovers and steal percentage. Furthermore, with a likely spot in the Elite Eight against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga on the line, possessions could get extended, and the game could slow to a crawl toward the end. The regression monster from the 3-point line looms for both teams.

Picks: Under 139 and 1H Under 65