March Madness Elite Eight best bets: Picks against the spread for Monday’s games

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, left, passes around Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson during the Beavers’ NCAA tournament win Saturday. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Josh Appelbaum: This Midwest Region showdown features Cinderella 12-seed Oregon State (20-12) against 2-seed Houston (27-3). Oregon State is on an incredible betting streak: The Beavers have notched six straight upset victories, winning outright as underdogs in every game since the start of the Pac-12 tournament. In the NCAA tournament, Oregon State has upset 5-seed Tennessee, 4-seed Oklahoma State and 8-seed Loyola Chicago. Now, they face a Houston team that has won 10 straight games. The Cougars crushed 15-seed Cleveland State, then took care of business against 10-seed Rutgers and 11-seed Syracuse.

This line opened with Houston listed as an eight-point favorite, and the public is rushing to the window to lay the points with red-hot Houston. However, despite this lopsided support we’ve seen the line remain frozen at eight or even dip to 7.5 at some shops. This signals a sharp line freeze and reverse line move on the ‘dog, with respected money leaning Beavers plus the points. Underdogs that have the line stay the same or fall in their direction are 18-10 ATS (64%) this year’s tournament. We’ve also seen some under money show up, dropping the total slightly from 130.5 to 130. Unders in which the total stays the same or falls are 22-16 (58%) this NCAA tournament.

Pick: Oregon State +8

