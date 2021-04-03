March Madness best bets: Final Four picks against the spread

Houston guard Marcus Sasser celebrates after a basket against Oregon State during the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Monday. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Dave Tuley: Saturday’s first national semifinal is one that many people had predicted, with the notable exception of those who had Illinois in the Final Four. Baylor opened as a 4.5-point favorite Monday night at Circa and the number has settled in at -5. I have this number at closer to pick-’em, so the original lean is on Houston + 5. However, I have a conflict of interest as I have the “Gonzaga/Baylor to win NCAA men’s title” future at +120, so I still need Baylor to get to the championship game and I’m not interested in betting Houston just as a hedge.

The better bet looks to be on the Over, as I set this total at 140 points, pretty much right between what we saw in Houston’s 67-61 win over Oregon State (closing total of 130.5) and Baylor’s 81-72 win over Arkansas (closing total of 148). This should also be right in between those games when it comes to pace of play.

Pick: Over 135

David Stall: It’s certainly not easy to jump in front of Baylor, but I think this line is a point or so too high. Baylor has been the best team in the nation not named Gonzaga all season, but even so I can’t pass up a team as good as Houston getting a handful of points. The Cougars are one of only four teams in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, including No. 1 in defensive effective FG% and second in offensive rebounding percentage. It isn’t always pretty but it’s an avalanche of high level athletes who usually overwhelm opponents. Obviously Baylor will be the toughest test they’ve had to this point but they have the talent to do it.

It’s also worth noting that Houston takes care of the ball very well, checking in 41st in turnover rate. That’s even more critical against a Baylor defense that is third in the nation in forcing turnovers. If you can get a shot up, you actually aren’t in horrible shape: Baylor ranks 120th in effective FG% defense and certainly isn’t immune to allowing some nice, clean looks. I’m not quite calling for a Houston outright win, but I will say five points feels high in a game I fully expect to come down to the final minutes.

Pick: Houston + 5