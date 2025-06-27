Julio César Chávez Jr. and Jake Paul insist their bout is not staged, with much on the line

While Julio César Chávez Jr.’s name and lineage evoke history, discipline and glory, Jake Paul’s name is linked to a modern phenomenon that has challenged the traditional codes of boxing.

Paul’s arrival in the boxing spotlight was not by conventional means and although his bout with Chávez may appear to be a marketing spectacle, both fighters could benefit from a win.

At age 39 with 61 professional fights (54-6-1, 34 KOs), Chávez returns to the to the Honda Center in Anaheim Saturday to face Paul, offering pre-fight speeches that mix confidence, maturity and a sense of duty. Away from the show, the Mexican says he focused on serious and deep preparation.

“We are preparing to the fullest, thoroughly, to arrive better than ever physically, well-focused. We have to be 100% for the fight,” Chávez told L.A. Times en Español, making it clear that this is not just another adventure, but a fight that could open up more opportunities.

Jake Paul, left, and Julio César Chávez Jr. will face off at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

The son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., he knows that many see him as the last stepping stone to catapult Paul into boxing legitimacy, but he doesn’t share that view.

“He’s not going to beat me. I’m a better boxer than him,” Julio César Chávez Jr. said.

The endorsement he received from Mexican boxing star Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was interpreted as a vote of confidence in his ability.

“It’s important to listen to him,” Chávez said. “I think Canelo knows I’m the better boxer than Jake Paul. ... We’re going to hit him hard.”

Paul said if he defeats Chávez, it will close the door on the Mexican fighter’s comeback after a stint in rehab.

“He’s going to retire,” Paul said.

He dismissed Álvarez’s endorsement of his opponent.

“It’s definitely a sign of respect from Canelo, but he showed me the utmost respect by turning down $100 million not to fight me,” Paul said, alluding to a potential fight against Álvarez that was being negotiated as recently as May before the Mexican star chose another opponent. “He knows it’s not an easy fight.”

With a dozen fights under his belt, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) has been consistently criticized for facing weaker opponents, with the latest one raising strong suspicions that opponents accept limitations that favor Paul.

In November 2024, Paul faced aging legend Mike Tyson, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. Critics on social media immediately took issue with both fighters. There were moments it appeared Tyson could have finished Paul, but then seemed to back off and avoid throwing crucial punches.

Chávez made it clear that this fight is not part of a setup nor does it have an agreed script.

“I don’t lend myself to that kind of thing,” Chávez said. “The fight is normal and that’s all I can tell you.”

For the Mexican fighter, this bout represents something more than a purse or a chance to gain viral fame.

Jake Paul, left, and Julio César Chávez Jr. taunt each other following a weigh-in ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match Friday in Anaheim. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

“It’s like an activation,” he said. “There is the opportunity to fight for the world championship, even a rematch with Canelo.”

And while some have suggested that a Chávez loss would mean the end of his career, he dismisses that emphatically,

“It hasn’t crossed my mind, I’m not going to lose,” he said. “I’m thinking about winning and having a few fights after that.”

Paul, for his part, has made controversy a promotional tool, but he has also sought, in his words, to make it clear that his ambition is serious.

In response to rumors potential opponents canceled before the fight with Chávez was finalized, Paul explained that “a cowardly Mexican was afraid to fight me. ... Another great boxer did not deliver. We talked to [influencer and boxer] KSI, Tommy Fury... That led us to Chávez and to keep on the path of facing real opponents, former world champions and remain active on my way to becoming world champion.”

Paul, as is his custom, did not miss the opportunity to psychologically attack his rival. This time, he pointed to the symbolic weight of the Chávez surname.

“It’s added pressure for Chávez Jr., he doesn’t handle pressure well,” Paul said. “... His dad wants this for his son, more than his son wants it. That can create a lot of problems and insecurities that I’m going to expose.”

Paul defends his history as a self-taught boxer who came to change the rules of the game.

“I never wanted the respect. It’s about proving myself, creating one of the best sports stories to inspire the next generation,” he said. “Without me, boxing would be dead.”

For Paul, the bout is another step in his attempt to silence the purists and reassert himself as more than a YouTube celebrity with gloves. For Chávez, it represents a chance to reclaim his lost place, to prove that his lineage is not just a family name but legitimate talent.

Boxers Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. attend a news conference at the Avalon Hollywood Theatre in Los Angeles on May 14. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

“I’m not worried, I’m preparing to win ... I grabbed the fight because I’m going to win it,” Chávez insisted, downplaying any risks.

In the face of the doubts surrounding the showdowns, both fighters assured fans will see a real fight on Saturday.

“At the end of the day, above the ring, we are all the same,” Chávez said.

Paul is not worried about what people think of him.

“I don’t pay attention to what the boxing world says,” he said. “Naturally, this world loves to shoot themselves in the foot and wants to keep criticizing me, but what we’ve realized is that they obviously have no power, no control, no weight because I’m still involved in the biggest events.”

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.