Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant’s 60-point farewell anniversary
Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his farewell game on April 13, 2016. Here’s a look at the game and remembering his legacy.
Five years ago Tuesday, Kobe Bryant closed out his Hall of Fame career with a 60-point performance. A look back at the magical moments of that game.
He didn’t walk away, he flew away, on the wings of legend, through the clouds of Hollywood, with a final act unmatched in Los Angeles sports history.
The grainy video clip popped up on the Staples Center scoreboard toward the start of Wednesday’s pregame festivities.
From the way Kobe Bryant shot and shot and shot to the way the night was basically turned into a long Nike commercial, what unfolded Wednesday at Staples Center felt incredibly contrived.
There was one more show from the player who once scored 81 points and, in a different game, 62 through three quarters.
Kobe Bryant, the first player in NBA history to play 20 seasons with the same team, plays his final game with the Lakers.
Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry describe the scene inside Staples Center as Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his 20-year career.
Watch George Lopez, David Beckham, Jeremy Piven, Arsenio Hall and others describe their emotions at Kobe Bryant’s final game.
Kobe Bryant, the first player in NBA history to play 20 seasons with the same team, heads to his final game with the Lakers tonight.
Kobe Bryant met with the media after a 60-point performance in the Lakers’ 101-96 victory over the Jazz, and the final game of his career.
Photos from the cities where Lakers star Kobe Bryant is playing for the final time.