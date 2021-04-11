Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant’s 60-point farewell anniversary

Lakers star Kobe Bryant is mobbed by teammates during his 60-point farewell game on April 13, 2016, at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his farewell game on April 13, 2016. Here’s a look at the game and remembering his legacy.

