Is the world ready for Tim Tebow, the NFL tight end? The Jaguars might be

Oh no.

Not again.

Multiple media reports indicate that former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow is looking to make an NFL comeback, and that the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are interested in giving the 33-year-old former player a shot.

Yes, the same Jacksonville Jaguars who seem to be all set to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft later today.

Advertisement

So why the reported interest in Tebow?

Well, according to reports by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tebow wants to be a tight end now.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

And, of course, the Jaguars are coached by Urban Meyer. Tebow quarterbacked Meyer’s Florida Gators to the 2008 national championship. And Meyer loves him some Tebow.

The Denver Broncos drafted Tebow in 2010. By the following year, “Tebowmania” was in full swing in the NFL. With Tebow as their starting quarterback, the Broncos went 7-1 during one stretch of the 2011 season and won a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Tebowing” — the act of taking a knee as if in prayer — became a national craze. “St. Elmo’s Fire” singer John Parr redid his classic song with lyrics honoring the quarterback.

But it was all short-lived. Tebow played for the New York Jets the following season and hasn’t played a down in the NFL since. He went on to spend five years in the New York Mets minor league system before calling it quits this year and has been a football analyst for the SEC Network since 2014.

Now it looks as if it might be “Tebow Time” in the NFL once again. Hope you enjoyed the nine years of peace and quiet.