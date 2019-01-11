Tim Tebow pops the question. 'This ring is internally flawless. Just like you'

Tim Tebow has been an ESPN college football analyst for more than five years, so he knows a thing or two about stringing words together.
But the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and current minor league baseball player outdid himself Wednesday when he proposed to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Fla.
Check out this gem the old smoothie uttered as he slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on Nel-Peters’ finger, according to People:
“This ring is internally flawless. Just like you.”
Nel-Peters said yes.
“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim,” she told People.
The proposal by Tebow, 31, involved much more than a handful of carefully chosen words. He flew out the family and close friends of his 23-year-old girlfriend and had his loved ones on hand as well.
He had an arbor installed next to a small lake, with a bench featuring an engraving with the date the couple met, to serve as the site for the big moment. South African singer Matthew Mole made a surprise appearance to sing “The Wedding Song.”
“I was excited,” said Tebow, who will start next season with the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. “I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”
Tebow even put a ribbon on the top of a borrowed truck and pretended he was going to give the vehicle to his father in an attempt to keep his real plan a secret.
“I’m sorry you didn’t get a new truck,” Nel-Peters later told her father-in-law-to-be, “but you’re getting a new daughter!”