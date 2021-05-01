Photos: Stunning and beautiful hats make a Kentucky Derby comeback

The general public wasn’t allowed to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was delayed four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Articulate hats weren’t a complete no-show during the race in September — some of the VIP guests of horse owners who were allowed through the gates at Churchill Downs kept the tradition alive. Still, it paled in comparison to the often colorful and bombastic displays that speckle the well-dressed crowds during race day.
With a loosening of restrictions allowing fans to attend the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, hats are making a comeback.
Here are some of the best hats at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday:
