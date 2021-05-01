Photos: Stunning and beautiful hats make a Kentucky Derby comeback

Horses are the stars of the show at the Kentucky Derby, but the number of vibrant and fanciful hats on display at Churchill Downs on Saturday might be the best way to measure how close the iconic race is to returning to normal.

The general public wasn’t allowed to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was delayed four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Articulate hats weren’t a complete no-show during the race in September — some of the VIP guests of horse owners who were allowed through the gates at Churchill Downs kept the tradition alive. Still, it paled in comparison to the often colorful and bombastic displays that speckle the well-dressed crowds during race day.

With a loosening of restrictions allowing fans to attend the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, hats are making a comeback.

Here are some of the best hats at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday:

A woman walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

A woman takes a photo before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

A woman smiles while watching a race before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

A woman walks to her seat at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman wears a decorative hat while attending the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman wears a decorative hat while attending the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman reads a racing program before the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

A woman wearing a decorative hat walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A man makes a coronavirus fashion statement while attending the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

A women watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)