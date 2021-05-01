Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Stunning and beautiful hats make a Kentucky Derby comeback

A women walks in a white brimmed hat with red roses around it and red and white feathers and a toy horse and rider above it.
A woman walks to her seat while attending the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Austin Knoblauch
Horses are the stars of the show at the Kentucky Derby, but the number of vibrant and fanciful hats on display at Churchill Downs on Saturday might be the best way to measure how close the iconic race is to returning to normal.

The general public wasn’t allowed to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was delayed four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Articulate hats weren’t a complete no-show during the race in September — some of the VIP guests of horse owners who were allowed through the gates at Churchill Downs kept the tradition alive. Still, it paled in comparison to the often colorful and bombastic displays that speckle the well-dressed crowds during race day.

With a loosening of restrictions allowing fans to attend the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, hats are making a comeback.

Here are some of the best hats at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday:

A woman wears a pink brimmed hat with a large yellow flower and pink feathers on it.
A woman walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A woman takes a photo while wearing a large white rose-shaped hat.
A woman takes a photo before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
A woman smiles while wearing a white stripped brimmed hat with a pink and red flower and feathers on it.
A woman smiles while watching a race before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
A woman wears a pink brimmed hat with a large pink bow on it.
A woman walks to her seat at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
A woman wears a white hat with black dots on it and a red ribbon above the brim and another below it along the edge.
A woman walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
A woman wears a small tulle hat with a pink flower shaped ribbon and green and dark pink feathers, plus a dark pink mask.
A woman wears a decorative hat while attending the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman wears a light blue hat with a cloth red rose on it.
A woman wears a decorative hat while attending the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
A woman wears a gray brimmed hat with yellow flowers around the brim and a yellow dress.
A woman reads a racing program before the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A woman wearing a white hat with blue feathers and ribbon on it.
A woman wearing a decorative hat walks to her seat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
A man wears a hat that looks like the coronavirus with a red base and orange and yellow flower-like extensions.
A man makes a coronavirus fashion statement while attending the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A women wwears a red brimmed hat and red feathers on it and a purple flower decoration.
A women watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
A woman stands in the paddock before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

