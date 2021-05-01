Kentucky Derby 2021: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

It has been less than eight months since the last running of the Kentucky Derby, but with more fans in attendance this year, the race will have a more familiar buzz as the best horses and jockeys in the world compete in the sport’s biggest race.
Essential Quality is the favorite heading into the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby, but Rock Your World, Known Agenda and Hot Rod Charlie also are top contenders for victory Saturday.
Follow along for the latest betting odds, news and and updated results from the Kentucky Derby.
Latest odds for the Kentucky Derby
This is where you will find the odds updates throughout the day. It will be interesting to watch Essential Quality as Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a furniture store magnate in Houston, has promised to bet up to $4 million on the horse. He’s already plunked down $500,000, which sent the odds down to 3-5. They have since climbed back up to 5-2.
Here are the odds as of 10:15 a.m. EDT in Louisville.
1. Known Agenda 52-1
2. Like the King 41-1
3. Brooklyn Strong 47-1
4. Keepmeinmind 37-1
5. Sainthood 37-1
6. O Besos 39-1
7. Mandaloun 29-1
8. Medina Spirit 12-1
9. Hot Rod Charlie 6-1
10. Midnight Bourbon 13-1
11. Dynamic One 39-1
12. Helium 40-1
13. Hidden Stash 35-1
14. Essential Quality 5-2
15. Rock Your World 9-2
16. King Fury SCRATCHED
17. Highly Motivated 11-1
18. Super Stock 29-1
19. Soup and Sandwich 24-1
20. Bourbonic 28-1
The one that got away: ‘I cost Joel Rosario a Triple Crown’
Ron Anderson is considered the gold standard of jockey agents. He has been the agent for riders such as Jerry Bailey, Gary Stevens and Garrett Gomez. He currently controls the books of Joel Rosario and John Velazquez.
Jockey agents rarely get the credit they deserve for landing their clients the best horses, which Anderson has been doing with great skill for years. His successes are a mountain compared to his missteps. But Wednesday morning, swapping stories with trainer Bob Baffert and two reporters, he told about the big one that got away.
“I blew it with one of the Triple Crown winners,” Anderson said. “I cost Joel Rosario a Triple Crown.”
Here’s how it would have had to happen. Rosario was in Del Mar on Aug. 31, 2014, then he rode the next day at Saratoga. Then, he would have had to go back to Del Mar on Sept. 3 to ride in the Del Mar Futurity. Follow that up with going back to New York for opening day at Belmont on Sept. 5.
“That’s the worst trip for a rider is to go from Del Mar to Saratoga and back,” Anderson said.
“So, Bob [Baffert] texts me two days before he entered and said can you get here on Wednesday because the [Del Mar] Futurity was on a Wednesday. I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to tell this jock, he’s got to be back to New York on Friday.’
“[Baffert] texts back, ‘It’s a maiden.’ I text back, ‘I can’t get there.’ If I had just picked up the phone. We communicate a lot … I know by the tone of his voice, the confidence level. He would have said, ‘He’s a maiden but he’s definitely OK.’ I would have been there in two seconds.
“That cost me American Pharoah.
“I’ve made a lot of great calls in my life. I’ve made a few bonehead calls. That’s the worst one.”
You have to remember Pharoah lost his first race, finishing fifth in a maiden special at Del Mar. Martin Garcia rode him that time. In the Futurity, Garcia was scheduled to ride another Baffert horse, Holiday Camp, which Garcia had ridden twice before including his first win. So, Pharoah needed a jockey.
And that’s how Victor Espinoza later became the first Triple Crown winning jockey in almost four decades.
Essential Quality narrowly avoids dreaded one post, is 2-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby
Horse racing trainers generally can rationalize any post position as being OK, except for one, and that’s the one. It’s a place where a horse can get boxed in by the rail or covered up by the 19 horses to his outside and trapped with nowhere to go.
So, as the random draw for the 147th Kentucky Derby was coming to a close Tuesday, there were three positions yet to be matched with a horse and the one post was in the mix. And the undefeated favorite, Essential Quality, did not have his spot yet.
Was trainer Brad Cox nervous?
“Yeah, a lot, a whole lot,” Cox said.
He even formulated a way to make things sound just fine if his horse drew the one.
“Churchill does have a new [starting] gate [that puts the one further away from the rail],” Cox said. “That’s going to give the one a little bit more opportunity at a clear run. That was the positive spin I was going to put on it if I got the one, but fortunately I don’t have to use that excuse.”
They bonded over football. Now five friends are going to the Kentucky Derby as owners
As the private planes of horse owners started to stack up at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in advance of the Kentucky Derby, five members of the Hot Rod Charlie ownership group took a Sunday morning Southwest Airlines flight from Raleigh, N.C., connected through Atlanta, before landing some four miles from Churchill Downs.
Only two of them paid the extra $20 for early boarding.
Meet the racing syndicate made up of five former Brown University football players calling themselves Boat Racing, named for a college beer drinking game. They own 25% of Hot Rod Charlie, second-place finisher in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and winner of the Louisiana Derby.
Eric Armagost, Dan Giovacchini, Reiley Higgins, Patrick O’Neill and Alex Quoyeser converged on the Ivy League school in Providence, R.I., to get a good education and also play some football. What struck up was a friendship that has landed the quintet with jobs in California.
“We spent so much time together in college,” said Higgins, the only native Californian who played at Santa Margarita High. “Football was a huge time commitment, almost like a full-time job. We joined the same fraternity, had similar classes, studied together and lived together. While so many of our classmates ended up in Boston or New York, we all ended up in California after graduating.”
And they are remarkably successful considering they are all around 28 years old.
What time does the 2021 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?
It’s the question that’s asked every first Saturday in May (or the first Saturday in September last year) with an answer that is usually in the ballpark of the previous year.
But, in honor of “Jeopardy’s” search for a new host (I like Anderson Cooper, so far), let’s do it in the form of a question.
Answer: 3:57 p.m. in Los Angeles, 4:57 p.m. in Denver, 5:57 p.m. in Chicago and 6:57 p.m. in Louisville. It’s shown on NBC (Channel 4 in Los Angeles)
Question: What time is the Kentucky Derby?