Kentucky Derby 2021: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

The one that got away: ‘I cost Joel Rosario a Triple Crown’

Jockey Joel Rosario celebrates after riding Covfefe to victory in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Ron Anderson is considered the gold standard of jockey agents. He has been the agent for riders such as Jerry Bailey, Gary Stevens and Garrett Gomez. He currently controls the books of Joel Rosario and John Velazquez.

Jockey agents rarely get the credit they deserve for landing their clients the best horses, which Anderson has been doing with great skill for years. His successes are a mountain compared to his missteps. But Wednesday morning, swapping stories with trainer Bob Baffert and two reporters, he told about the big one that got away.

“I blew it with one of the Triple Crown winners,” Anderson said. “I cost Joel Rosario a Triple Crown.”

Here’s how it would have had to happen. Rosario was in Del Mar on Aug. 31, 2014, then he rode the next day at Saratoga. Then, he would have had to go back to Del Mar on Sept. 3 to ride in the Del Mar Futurity. Follow that up with going back to New York for opening day at Belmont on Sept. 5.

“That’s the worst trip for a rider is to go from Del Mar to Saratoga and back,” Anderson said.

“So, Bob [Baffert] texts me two days before he entered and said can you get here on Wednesday because the [Del Mar] Futurity was on a Wednesday. I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to tell this jock, he’s got to be back to New York on Friday.’

“[Baffert] texts back, ‘It’s a maiden.’ I text back, ‘I can’t get there.’ If I had just picked up the phone. We communicate a lot … I know by the tone of his voice, the confidence level. He would have said, ‘He’s a maiden but he’s definitely OK.’ I would have been there in two seconds.

“That cost me American Pharoah.

“I’ve made a lot of great calls in my life. I’ve made a few bonehead calls. That’s the worst one.”

You have to remember Pharoah lost his first race, finishing fifth in a maiden special at Del Mar. Martin Garcia rode him that time. In the Futurity, Garcia was scheduled to ride another Baffert horse, Holiday Camp, which Garcia had ridden twice before including his first win. So, Pharoah needed a jockey.

And that’s how Victor Espinoza later became the first Triple Crown winning jockey in almost four decades.