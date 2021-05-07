How much are L.A. sports teams worth? More than $20 billion
The Dodgers and Lakers won championships last year. For the owners of those teams, the winning extends beyond trophies and diamond-encrusted rings.
The Dodgers and Lakers are two of the most highly valued sports franchises in the world, according to a Forbes estimate released Friday.
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team, valued by Forbes at $5.7 billion. The others in the top five: the New York Yankees ($5.25 billion), New York Knicks ($5 billion), FC Barcelona ($4.6 billion) and Real Madrid ($4.75 billion).
The Lakers rank seventh, at $4.6 billion. The Rams rank 13th, at $4 billion. The Dodgers rank 16th, at $3.57 billion.
The total valuation of those three teams — $12.17 billion — accounts for more than half the total for the 10 major professional teams in the Southland, which, based on the most recent Forbes estimates, adds up to $21.785 billion.
The most recent Forbes valuations:
Lakers: $4.6 billion
Rams: $4 billion
Dodgers: $3.57 billion
Clippers: $2.75 billion
Chargers: $2.6 billion
Angels: $2.025 billion
Kings: $825 million
Galaxy: $480 million
LAFC: $475 million
Ducks: $460 million
Valuation estimates can vary widely, in part depending on whether the estimate includes team-owned ventures off the field, such as real estate developments and media companies. Sportico, a sports business website, recently valued the Lakers at $5.14 billion and the Dodgers at $4.62 billion, including related businesses and real estate. Teams and leagues are not required to disclose revenues and expenses.
And, of course, the ultimate valuation is a sale price. When Frank McCourt put the Dodgers up for sale in 2011, Forbes estimated their value at $800 million; the team sold for $2 billion. In 2019, Forbes estimated the value of LAFC at $475 million; the team subsequently sold a minority share based on a team value of $700 million.
Forbes does not provide valuations for WNBA teams, but an independent analysis this year estimated a range of $17 million to $35 million.
