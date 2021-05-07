Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

How much are L.A. sports teams worth? More than $20 billion

Fans take their seats before a game between the Lakers and Boston Celtics at Staples Center on April 15.
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Share

The Dodgers and Lakers won championships last year. For the owners of those teams, the winning extends beyond trophies and diamond-encrusted rings.

The Dodgers and Lakers are two of the most highly valued sports franchises in the world, according to a Forbes estimate released Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team, valued by Forbes at $5.7 billion. The others in the top five: the New York Yankees ($5.25 billion), New York Knicks ($5 billion), FC Barcelona ($4.6 billion) and Real Madrid ($4.75 billion).

Sports

Paul George leads Clippers to rout over depleted Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 6, 2021: Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) can't grab a defensive rebound while being double teamed by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half at Staples Center on May 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Paul George leads Clippers to rout over depleted Lakers

Paul George had 24 points as the Clippers blew out the Lakers 118-94 on Thursday at Staples Center.

Advertisement

The Lakers rank seventh, at $4.6 billion. The Rams rank 13th, at $4 billion. The Dodgers rank 16th, at $3.57 billion.

The total valuation of those three teams — $12.17 billion — accounts for more than half the total for the 10 major professional teams in the Southland, which, based on the most recent Forbes estimates, adds up to $21.785 billion.

The most recent Forbes valuations:

Lakers: $4.6 billion
Rams: $4 billion
Dodgers: $3.57 billion
Clippers: $2.75 billion
Chargers: $2.6 billion
Angels: $2.025 billion
Kings: $825 million
Galaxy: $480 million
LAFC: $475 million
Ducks: $460 million

Valuation estimates can vary widely, in part depending on whether the estimate includes team-owned ventures off the field, such as real estate developments and media companies. Sportico, a sports business website, recently valued the Lakers at $5.14 billion and the Dodgers at $4.62 billion, including related businesses and real estate. Teams and leagues are not required to disclose revenues and expenses.

Sports

Go inside Mexican star boxer Canelo Álvarez’s gym, where a champion is molded

Canelo Álvarez enseña sus tatuajes durante una sesión de entrenamiento en San Diego.

Sports

Go inside Mexican star boxer Canelo Álvarez’s gym, where a champion is molded

At Canelo Álvarez’s gym in San Diego, he’s worked with trainer Eddy Reynoso to prep for Saturday’s fight against Billy Joe Saunders.

And, of course, the ultimate valuation is a sale price. When Frank McCourt put the Dodgers up for sale in 2011, Forbes estimated their value at $800 million; the team sold for $2 billion. In 2019, Forbes estimated the value of LAFC at $475 million; the team subsequently sold a minority share based on a team value of $700 million.

Forbes does not provide valuations for WNBA teams, but an independent analysis this year estimated a range of $17 million to $35 million.

Sports
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement