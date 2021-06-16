NBA coaching news: Scott Brooks out in Washington; Stan Van Gundy done in New Orleans

Scott Brooks is out as coach of the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t publicly announced the decision. Brooks and the team were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract after his current one expired.

Washington made the playoffs in three of Brooks’ five seasons. The Wizards haven’t won a playoff round since his first season in 2016-17.

General manager Tommy Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks’ future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top seed Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach.

Washington brought in Brooks five years ago in hopes of luring Kevin Durant home to play for the Wizards. Since then, John Wall missed time with injuries and was traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook, and Bradley Beal emerged as Washington’s top scorer.

Stan Van Gundy out as Pelicans coach

Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move has not been publicly announced.

Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, a few games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

The move means Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many seasons after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.

The next coach will be Williamson’s third since he entered the NBA as the league’s first overall draft choice in 2019.