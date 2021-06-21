Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Carl Nassib draws support on social media after coming out as gay

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 8, 2020: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib.
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates after a win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 8, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ethan Sears
Share

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib prompted an outpouring of support on social media upon announcing he is gay Monday afternoon. Nassib became the first active NFL player to make such an announcement, doing so in an Instagram video in which he also said he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that offers crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.

Supportive messages ranged from high-profile LGBTQ figures in sports, such as Billie Jean King and Warriors executive Rick Welts to star running back Saquon Barkley to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the only openly gay governor in the country.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Here are some of the messages wishing Nassib well and showing support.

Sports
Ethan Sears

Ethan Sears is a Sports intern at the Los Angeles Times. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in political science. While at Michigan, he was the sports editor of the Michigan Daily in 2019 and 2020. He also covered Michigan football and basketball. He previously interned at the Indianapolis Star and the New York Post.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement