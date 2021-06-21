Carl Nassib draws support on social media after coming out as gay
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib prompted an outpouring of support on social media upon announcing he is gay Monday afternoon. Nassib became the first active NFL player to make such an announcement, doing so in an Instagram video in which he also said he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that offers crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.
Supportive messages ranged from high-profile LGBTQ figures in sports, such as Billie Jean King and Warriors executive Rick Welts to star running back Saquon Barkley to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the only openly gay governor in the country.
“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”
Here are some of the messages wishing Nassib well and showing support.
