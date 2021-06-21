Carl Nassib draws support on social media after coming out as gay

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib prompted an outpouring of support on social media upon announcing he is gay Monday afternoon. Nassib became the first active NFL player to make such an announcement, doing so in an Instagram video in which he also said he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that offers crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.

Supportive messages ranged from high-profile LGBTQ figures in sports, such as Billie Jean King and Warriors executive Rick Welts to star running back Saquon Barkley to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the only openly gay governor in the country.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Here are some of the messages wishing Nassib well and showing support.

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

The ability to live an authentic life is so important.



Sending love and support to Carl Nassib of the @Raiders, who has bravely made history as the 1st active NFL player to come out. He has also donated $100K to @TrevorProject.



Representation and visibility matter! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/E6hSOeIioW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2021

While it doesn’t make me any more of a @Raiders fan (go @Broncos!) today I’m proud that Carl Nassib became the first active @NFL player to come out as gay, sending a powerful message that sports are for everyone 🏈 🏳️‍🌈 — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2021

Congratulations to the Raiders’ Carl Nassib for becoming the NFL’s first active player to announce he is gay. You are going to help a lot of kids realize they can be successful for who they are, not in spite of who they are.https://t.co/OLnbD4RjRN — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) June 21, 2021