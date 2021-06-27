Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Two horses, jockeys escape serious injury in spill at Los Alamitos

Trevor McCarthy guides Fish Whistler to victory in the Deputed Testimony Handicap horse at Pimlico Race Course in 2015.
Trevor McCarthy guides Fish Whistler to victory in the Deputed Testimony Handicap at Pimlico Race Course in 2015. McCarthy was part of a two-horse spill at Los Alamitos on Sunday.
(Garry Jones / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
A scary spill that sent two jockeys and their horses to the ground at Los Alamitos on Sunday ended with all having non-life-threatening injuries.

During a five-furlong race for Cal-bred maidens, Sherlock, ridden by Alexis Centeno, made a sharp move to the inside from the outside post shortly after the break and collided with Creative Peak, ridden by Trevor McCarthy, along the rail.

Creative Peak went in the air and landed on his back as Sherlock also went to the ground. Both jockeys were unseated and avoided being hit by trailing horses. Sherlock got up, jumped the inside rail and ran across the infield, jumping the rail again onto the racing surface. Both horses were corralled by outriders and walked off the course, seemingly without significant injuries.

McCarthy, who recently came to Southern California from New York, was standing outside the ambulance after the incident while Centeno was placed on a backboard but was conscious and moving all extremities. He flashed a thumbs-up to everyone. Both were transported to Long Beach Memorial Hospital for precautionary X-rays. They were treated and released from the hospital.

John Cherwa

