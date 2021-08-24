Ella Bruning: Five things to know about the Little League World Series breakout star

Ella Bruning is making history at the Little League World Series.

The 12-year-old catcher for the Wylie Little League team from Abilene, Texas, is the 20th girl to take part in the annual event in South Williamsport, Pa., and the only girl in this year’s tournament.

With two hits in her team’s 6-0 win over Washington on Friday, Bruning became the seventh girl to get a hit during a LLWS game and only the third girl to have multiple hits in a game. She also drove in a run, stole a base and scored a run during the game.

Bruning is also the first girl to play catcher at the LLWS since 2001.

Her team plays New Jersey in an elimination game Tuesday at noon PT. Here are five things to know about one of the tournament’s breakout stars.