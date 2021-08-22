Torrance Little League Shuts Out Hamilton, Ohio

Grant Hays led Torrance Little League to a 9-0 thumping of Hamilton, Ohio, at the Little League Baseball World Series. The victory moved the California team within two wins of the tournament final.
Much like its opener on Thursday, an 11-1 defeat of New Hampshire, Torrance rolled to another lopsided victory behind a well-rounded formula.
Torrance’s next game in the modified double-elimination event will be on Wednesday against either Oregon or South Dakota. With a win there, they would advance to the tournament semifinal. After dominating again on Sunday, a potential path to the championship game is becoming a little clearer.
Shohei Ohtani was also in attendance to sign autographs for fans.