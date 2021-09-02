Former pro wrestler Daffney dead at 46

Former pro wrestling star Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, has died at 46 years old. Concern for Spruill grew after she posted a troubling Instagram Live video Wednesday night, reading what sounded like a farewell note and saying her brain should be donated to the CTE Center in Boston. The cause of death has not been announced.

“I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing,” former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote. “A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead [of] her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255 [the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline]”

Daffney debuted for World Championship Wrestling in 1999 and held the cruiserweight title in 2000. She last wrestled in 2011, retiring after suffering multiple concussions.

I’m so sorry to everyone who knew and loved Daffney Unger.



If you’re struggling with your mental health, please don’t be afraid to be a burden. Reach out for help. It saved my life. https://t.co/OInJczaaKz — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 2, 2021

Daffney... you was an inspiration to many people. You was one of the women I looked up to in this business. Ahead of your time, leader of the misfits and is loved by everyone that got the pleasure to meet you.. RIP queen.. Heartbreaking.. #MentalHealthMatters — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 2, 2021

My favorite WCW Daffney moment. Daffney was so excited that I would put her over like this. I’m pretty sure it happened because ⁦@wcwcrowbar⁩ and I were just talking about how to get her involved in the match. Daff thanking me 8 million times at least. #RIPDaffney pic.twitter.com/hwMJmMiQMA — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 2, 2021