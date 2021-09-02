Advertisement
Former pro wrestler Daffney dead at 46

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 
Former pro wrestling star Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, has died at 46 years old. Concern for Spruill grew after she posted a troubling Instagram Live video Wednesday night, reading what sounded like a farewell note and saying her brain should be donated to the CTE Center in Boston. The cause of death has not been announced.

“I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing,” former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote. “A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead [of] her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255 [the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline]”

Daffney debuted for World Championship Wrestling in 1999 and held the cruiserweight title in 2000. She last wrestled in 2011, retiring after suffering multiple concussions.

Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.

