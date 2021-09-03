College football roundup: Virginia Tech holds off Sam Howell, No. 10 North Carolina

Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night in Blacksburg, Va., in the opener for both teams.

Burmeister scored on a four-yard run and found James Mitchell for an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hokies built a 14-0 lead they took into halftime.

They struggled to put the game away in the second half until the final minute when they chased Howell from the pocket at the Virginia Tech 40-yard line and he tried to find a teammate but instead threw an interception to seal the outcome.

“We couldn’t put the game away, but the defense continued to rise to the occasion,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said, calling it as impressive a performance as he has seen.

Howell, who had thrown eight touchdown passes in two previous games against Virginia Tech, was sacked six times and harassed all night. His final pick came when he was in the grasp of Jordan Williams and found Chamarri Conner.

The play was reviewed, and when the officials announced that it was an interception, the sellout crowd at Lane Stadium erupted with relief. Many fans joined the team in celebration on the field after the game, which marked the first time since the 2019 season that fan attendance was not limited.

“Obviously, now the shine’s off and the rating sure doesn’t matter tonight,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “We were overrated with the way we played.”

Howell did become the Tar Heels’ career touchdown pass leader with 69 when Josh Downs took a screen pass 37 yards for a score in the third quarter, but he was unable to find his usual magic late.

Charlotte 31, Duke 28

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds is congratulated by fans after the 49ers’ win over Duke. (Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left, and the 49ers knocked off the Blue Devils in Charlotte, N.C., for the school’s first-ever win against a Power 5 team.

Victor Tucker had eight catches for 133 yards and Greg DuBose, a transfer from Division II Miles College, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Charlotte, which avenged a 53-19 loss to Duke last season.

The game featured six lead changes, including three in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers overcame a Blue Devils school-record 255 yards rushing and three touchdowns from running back Mataeo Durant.

Gunnar Holmberg threw for 258 yards and a score in his first career start for Duke but also fumbled inside the Charlotte five-yard line. Jordan Waters added 105 yards from scrimmage, including a 43-yard touchdown reception, for the Blue Devils.

Charlotte was 0-6 against power-conference schools all time — including 0-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools — in its first nine seasons as a program.

Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10

Christian Beal-Smith ran for two touchdowns and Ja’Sir Taylor scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help the Demon Deacons beat the Monarchs in the season opener for both teams in Winston-Salem, N.C.

It marked Old Dominion’s return to the field after not playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Hartman also threw for three scores for Wake Forest, with one of those going to Jaquarii Roberson for his fifth consecutive game with a touchdown.