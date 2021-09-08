Five things we learned from behind-the-scenes look at the NFL’s COVID-19 season in 2020

The NFL is about to embark on its second season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 season had its problems, often on a daily basis, but the league managed to pull it off in full, without any cancellations.

The Times’ Sam Farmer recently spoke with commissioner Roger Goodell and more than two dozen people — league executives, front-office personnel, players and medical professionals — close to the situation to find out what happened behind the scenes during that unprecedented season.

Here are five things we learned:

