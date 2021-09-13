NFL Week 2 best bets: Breaking down Chargers-Cowboys and four intriguing opening lines

Week 2 is an overreaction week in the NFL. All the buildup and anticipation for the season comes to a head in Week 1, and bettors formulate strong opinions about what they’ve most recently seen.

Oddsmakers and bettors both will make adjustments that are too big based on what happened with the first set of games. Oddsmakers sometimes overreact to games that had onesided action. Bettors overreact to the results. We have only one data point out of 17 in the books for each of these teams, but that one data point seems to carry a whole lot of weight.

Initial line moves are worth paying close attention to every week, but especially early in the season when everybody involved is looking to formulate an opinion on a team. Astute bettors can get some good numbers and some good line value in Week 2 by keeping a level head about what happened in Week 1.

Here are four games whose early lines stand out for Week 2:

