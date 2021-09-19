Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live score updates, news, odds and highlights

Justin Herbert’s improvement now relies on the little things

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks on during a preseason game against the Rams in August. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

He opened eyes in 2020, his performance making team history and lasting impressions.

Justin Herbert now enters his first home game of his second season looking to continue being awesome — only, perhaps, in much less eye-opening ways.

“We saw all the spectacular things last year,” former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “His improvement this year is going to be made in the mundane, boring, simple stuff.”

Few people have watched the 16 starts of Herbert’s career as intently as Jeremiah. Along with his television work, he also is part of the Chargers’ radio broadcast crew.

Jeremiah explained that Herbert’s strides in 2021 probably will be most visible in throwing to receivers underneath and on intermediate routes, neither of which is a staple of the highlight shows.

He said Herbert refining his touch on shorter passes and being more consistent overall — not exactly tantalizing qualities — are two other areas where the quarterback figures to improve.

Read more >>>