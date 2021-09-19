Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live score updates, news, odds and highlights

Rams special teams gaffe enables Colts to take first lead of game
Ashton Dulin recovered a botched punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Colts the lead.
Rams punter Johnny Hekker was lined up in the end zone, when Matt Orzech’s snap appeared to hit punt protector Nick Scott before bouncing into the end zone. Dulin pounced on the ball for the touchdown.
It’s been a rough day for Rams special teams. For the second game in a row, the opponent returned the opening kickoff more than 40 yards.
Colts 21, Rams 17, 14:11 left in fourth quarter
Justin Herbert’s improvement now relies on the little things
He opened eyes in 2020, his performance making team history and lasting impressions.
Justin Herbert now enters his first home game of his second season looking to continue being awesome — only, perhaps, in much less eye-opening ways.
“We saw all the spectacular things last year,” former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “His improvement this year is going to be made in the mundane, boring, simple stuff.”
Few people have watched the 16 starts of Herbert’s career as intently as Jeremiah. Along with his television work, he also is part of the Chargers’ radio broadcast crew.
Jeremiah explained that Herbert’s strides in 2021 probably will be most visible in throwing to receivers underneath and on intermediate routes, neither of which is a staple of the highlight shows.
He said Herbert refining his touch on shorter passes and being more consistent overall — not exactly tantalizing qualities — are two other areas where the quarterback figures to improve.
Chargers put Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve, Chris Harris Jr. to miss Sunday
The Chargers placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve Friday and also ruled out defensive back Chris Harris Jr. for Sunday against Dallas.
Bulaga was unable to practice this week after missing the second half of the team’s season opener at Washington because of a back injury.
Harris, the most experienced member of the secondary and a versatile piece for the Chargers, played all but one defensive snap in Week 1. He is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Coach Brandon Staley said he doesn’t believe Harris’ situation is anything long term, adding, “We’re just being careful.”
Chargers vs. Cowboys matchups: Offensive line play key for each team
Breaking down how the Chargers (1-0) and the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: In recent seasons, this was the spot to mention the offensive line because of how much the Chargers struggled there. Now, the situation has flipped, the offensive line a glorious sight to the team and its fans in Week 1. The linemen provided ample protection for quarterback Justin Herbert in a 20-16 victory over Washington. All-Pro center Corey Linsley was solid-plus, as was rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater. “We had high expectations for him, but it’s good to see it validated,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Slater. “It’s good when your draft picks work like that. It’s certainly a credit to our scouting staff.” Slater was selected 13th in April and arrived as the starter. He did nothing but cement his status during training camp, even while dealing with a back injury. “He’s got really top-notch ability,” Lombardi said. “But there are a lot of guys that have that kind of ability. So I think it’s a work ethic. It’s a character issue. It’s a smarts issue. All those factors that you see in great players. ... I don’t want to crown him as the next Hall of Famer yet. It’s one game. But it was an impressive game against a really good caliber opponent.” Herbert has produced nine 300-yard games in 16 starts. Dallas gave up 379 yards to Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in its opener.
Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
The Chargers bring their 1-0 record into their home opener against the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but two VSiN handicappers have a difference of opinion on which team is the better bet.
Scott Seidenberg: The Cowboys are coming into this game with no pass rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence is out for several weeks and Randy Gregory is in COVID protocols. A makeshift defensive front will face a Chargers offensive line that looked great last week blocking the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat.