Football betting odds, lines, picks for UCLA, USC, Chargers and Rams

Another weekend of college and pro football is upon us.

On Saturday, UCLA looks to bounce back from its loss to Fresno State when it hits the road to take on Stanford at 3 p.m. PDT. USC then tries build upon its win over Washington State when it plays host to Oregon State at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

The Chargers will attempt to make an early statement in the AFC West when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rams squaring off against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know to put down smart money on each of these games.