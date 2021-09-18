USC at Washington State: Live scoring updates, news, odds and more

Betting analysis and the pick for USC vs. Washington State

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throws against Stanford on Sept. 11. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC Trojans (-8, 62.5) at Washington State Cougars

It has been an interesting week for USC. Preparing for Washington State is a lot different than it used to be with the Air Raid offense of Mike Leach. Now the Trojans are preparing for more of a run-and-shoot style preferred by former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich.

All of that game-planning has to be done with a new head coach. To top it off, USC has to travel to Pullman, which has historically not been the easiest place to play.

The Trojans had no issues with the Cougars last season in a 38-13 victory on Dec. 6. The final score was a bit misleading, as USC outgained Wazzu by just 24 yards, but the Trojans were +3 in turnover margin and Kedon Slovis had five touchdown passes.

