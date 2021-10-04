NFL Week 5 best bets: Intriguing lines for Lions vs. Vikings and other big games

It was a weekend of upsets in both college football and the NFL. There were 22 outright upsets on the college side and six on NFL Sunday. Upsets are always fun, not just because they throw everybody for a loop, but also because they can have a big impact in the lines for the next week.

That is true of the NFL. Tennessee’s outright loss to the New York Jets coupled with a competent effort from Jacksonville on Thursday night caused a big shift in the Titans line against the Jaguars from -7 to -3.5. Arizona ’s upset of the Rams coupled with San Francisco losing in a favorite role to Seattle also altered that Cardinals-49ers line from -2.5 to -4. Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury might play a part in where that line ends up too.

We see shifts in perception each week in the NFL and those have an impact on the opening lines. Once the bettors get a chance to digest what they’ve seen and what the new numbers are, they start to mold and shape the markets into the lines we will see throughout the week.

Even if you aren’t ready to bet the games on Monday morning, taking note of where the line is and anticipating where the line will go is a good practice that will help in the future.

Here are a few early lines that I like for Week 5: